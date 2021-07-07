Dilip Kumar: ఓ శకం ముగిసింది.. సినీ తారల సంతాపం

Jul 07, 2021, 10:08 IST
Dileep Kumar Passes Away: Cinema Celebrities And Politicians Pays Tributes - Sakshi

భారతీయ లెజండరీ నటుడు దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌(98) మృతిపట్ల ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీతో పాటు పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఓ శకం ముగిసిందని సంతాపం ప్రకటిస్తున్నారు.

సీనీ పరిశ్రమలో లెజెండ్‌గా దిలీప్‌కుమార్‌ ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ గుర్తుండిపోతారు. తనదైన నటనతో ఎన్నో ఏళ్ల పాటు ప్రేక్షకుల్ని మంత్రముగ్ధుల్ని చేశారు. ఆయన మరణం సినీ లోకానికి, సాంస్కృతిక ప్రపంచానికి తీరని లోటు. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులు, స్నేహితులు, సన్నిహితులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను’ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 
 

‘భారతీయ చలన చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో ఓ శకం ముగిసింది. ఇలాంటి గొప్ప నటుడు మళ్లీ చూడలేం.కొన్నేళ్లపాటు తన నటనతో ఎంతోమందిని ఆకట్టుకున్న లెజెండ్‌ మృతి బాధకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను’మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయనతో కలిసి దిగిన ఫోటోని అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నాడు. 

‘భారతీయ సినీ పరిశ్రమ విలువను పెంచిన దిగ్గజ నటుడు దిలీప్‌కుమార్‌. సినీ పరిశ్రమకు ఆయన చేసిన సేవలు అనిర్వచనీయమైనవి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను’ అని ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 

దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ సర్‌ ఇప్పుడు మాతో లేరు. అతను ఎప్పటికే లెజెండే. అతని వారసత్వం ఎప్పటికీ మన గుండెల్లో కొనసాగుతోంది. అతని కుటుంబ సభ్యలను నా ప్రగాడ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నా’అని వెకంటేశ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 

‘ఈ ప్రపంచానికి చాలామంది హీరోలై ఉండొచ్చు. దిలీప్‌కుమార్‌ సర్‌ మాలో స్ఫూర్తి నింపిన గొప్ప హీరో. సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన ఒక శకం ఆయనతో ముగిసిపోయింది. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి’అని అక్షయ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 

టీ 3958.. ఒక సంస్థ పోయింది. ఎప్పుడైన భారతీయన సినీ చరిత్ర రాయాల్సి వస్తే.. దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ ముందు.. దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ తర్వాత అని చెప్పాలి. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా’అని అమితాబ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 

ఇవి కూడా చదవండి

దిగ్గజ నటుడు దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ కన్నుమూత
మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌ను కలిసిన రియల్‌ హీరో సోనూసూద్‌
Read latest Movies News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
Dilip Kumar
passed away
Actor Dileep
Narendra Modi
Chiranjeevi
Advertisement

*మీరు వ్యక్తం చేసే అభిప్రాయాలను ఎడిటోరియల్ టీమ్ పరిశీలిస్తుంది, *అసంబద్ధమైన, వ్యక్తిగతమైన, కించపరిచే రీతిలో ఉన్న కామెంట్స్ ప్రచురించలేం, *ఫేక్ ఐడీలతో పంపించే కామెంట్స్ తిరస్కరించబడతాయి, *వాస్తవమైన ఈమెయిల్ ఐడీలతో అభిప్రాయాలను వ్యక్తీకరించాలని మనవి



 

Read also in:
Back to Top