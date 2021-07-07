Dilip Kumar: ఓ శకం ముగిసింది.. సినీ తారల సంతాపం

భారతీయ లెజండరీ నటుడు దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌(98) మృతిపట్ల ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీతో పాటు పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఓ శకం ముగిసిందని సంతాపం ప్రకటిస్తున్నారు.

సీనీ పరిశ్రమలో లెజెండ్‌గా దిలీప్‌కుమార్‌ ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ గుర్తుండిపోతారు. తనదైన నటనతో ఎన్నో ఏళ్ల పాటు ప్రేక్షకుల్ని మంత్రముగ్ధుల్ని చేశారు. ఆయన మరణం సినీ లోకానికి, సాంస్కృతిక ప్రపంచానికి తీరని లోటు. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులు, స్నేహితులు, సన్నిహితులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను’ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.



Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

‘భారతీయ చలన చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో ఓ శకం ముగిసింది. ఇలాంటి గొప్ప నటుడు మళ్లీ చూడలేం.కొన్నేళ్లపాటు తన నటనతో ఎంతోమందిని ఆకట్టుకున్న లెజెండ్‌ మృతి బాధకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను’మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయనతో కలిసి దిగిన ఫోటోని అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నాడు.

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

‘భారతీయ సినీ పరిశ్రమ విలువను పెంచిన దిగ్గజ నటుడు దిలీప్‌కుమార్‌. సినీ పరిశ్రమకు ఆయన చేసిన సేవలు అనిర్వచనీయమైనవి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను’ అని ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 7, 2021

దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ సర్‌ ఇప్పుడు మాతో లేరు. అతను ఎప్పటికే లెజెండే. అతని వారసత్వం ఎప్పటికీ మన గుండెల్లో కొనసాగుతోంది. అతని కుటుంబ సభ్యలను నా ప్రగాడ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నా’అని వెకంటేశ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

‘ఈ ప్రపంచానికి చాలామంది హీరోలై ఉండొచ్చు. దిలీప్‌కుమార్‌ సర్‌ మాలో స్ఫూర్తి నింపిన గొప్ప హీరో. సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన ఒక శకం ఆయనతో ముగిసిపోయింది. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి’అని అక్షయ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

టీ 3958.. ఒక సంస్థ పోయింది. ఎప్పుడైన భారతీయన సినీ చరిత్ర రాయాల్సి వస్తే.. దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ ముందు.. దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ తర్వాత అని చెప్పాలి. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా’అని అమితాబ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.