Jeez 🙄 itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke Ab jab bhi main @ayushmannk ko milti Hun background main ek hi gaana Chal raha hota hai “tu mera, tu mera , tu mera bhai nai hai!” And unlike the fukre boys song I am not questioning! It’s a goddamn statement! P.s ( case in point , look at our hair partition , haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just incase you get over the bhai bhai thing and see how much effort I took to land from mars for the #article15 screening and I so love it!! 👚 @sabinahalder in @pausefashion.in @alexanderwangny 💄 @hinaldattani 💇‍♀️ @artistpoonamsolanki #notabhaibhai #trollsrehnedo #girlswithshorthair #adidas

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Jun 26, 2019 at 11:04pm PDT