My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.

