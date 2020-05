A superstar, an icon, a legend an inspiration to millions... he’s all of this to everyone but to me he is a father in law who is kind and loving... who dotes on me and my family... someone who stands tall when I need advice or a shoulder to lean on... He’s always there for me and I’m so grateful to him for always being there!! He replaced my father so beautifully and made me so at home in his family and his world... they make very few like him🤗🤗🤗 Happy birthday, mamayya garu. I’m truly blessed to have u in my life. Love you so so much... stay blessed always 🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on May 30, 2020 at 11:30am PDT