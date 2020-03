రతన్‌ టాటా పోస్టుపై ప్రశంసల వర్షం!

After having changed families multiple times, “Sur” no longer has a family to look after her. One can still see the spirit and love she carries and the hope to belong somewhere. It is heartbreaking to get attached to someone never to see them again. The last time, all of you generously helped me find Myra a loving family. I hope together we can do the same for “Sur”. If you think you can open your home to her, or know someone who can, give it some serious thought and fill in the link in my bio. I truly wait for the day when we no longer have to do this again. #onehomeatatime

