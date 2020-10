My kanji bada wale uncle 😁 He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only ₹250-₹300 in a day. His stall is in professors colony, Kamla nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here everyday, from 5:30pm. Also, if you know such places in Agra, DM me. I will try to meet and help them all and will tell everyone about them. All of us should help those in need. Start from your own area, your city and then see how it all changes and let’s try to highlight every story we are able to. #vocalforlocal #vocal #old #viral #supportlocal #foodvideo #viralvideos

