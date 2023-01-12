అద్నాన్‌ సమీ అతి వ్యాఖ్యలు

నాటు నాటు పాటకు గోల్డెన్‌ గ్లోబ్‌ అవార్డు రావడంపై నిన్నంతా పలువురు సినీ, సంగీత, రాజకీయ, ఇతర రంగాల ప్రముఖులు RRR టీంను ప్రశంసలతో ముంచెత్తారు. పాట సమకూర్చిన సినిమా టీంను ఏపీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి కూడా ప్రశంసించారు. అంతర్జాతీయ యవనికపై తెలుగు వారి ఖ్యాతి అత్యున్నత స్థాయిలో ఎగుర వేసినందుకు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ తరపున RRR టీంకు అభినందనలు తెలుపుతున్నానని, ఈ పురస్కారం సాధించడం పట్ల గర్వంగా భావిస్తున్నామన్నారు.

దీనిపై గాయకుడు అద్నాన్‌ సమీ అతిగా స్పందించారు. ఈ కీర్తిని తెలుగు వారికి మాత్రమే అంటూ చెప్పుకోవడం వద్దని, దేశాన్నివిభజించవద్దంటూ విచిత్ర రాగం అందుకున్నారు.

Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country!

This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you…Jai HIND!🇮🇳 https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

అసలు సినిమాకు గానీ, అవార్డుకు గానీ, లేదా ఏపీ సీఎం చేసిన ట్వీట్‌కు గానీ ఏమాత్రం సంబంధం లేకుండా.. 1947ను గుర్తు చేసి అద్నాన్‌ సమీ స్పందించడం తెలుగు వారిపై ఆరోపణలు గుప్పించడం ఏ మాత్రం సరికాదంటూ నెటిజన్లు విరుచుకుపడ్డారు.

Dear @AdnanSamiLive its beyond ur comprehensive levels to understand what #Telugu Flag means. It signifies our PRIDE. V don't have to hear lectures on patriotism from likes of U. Better keep that borrowed NATIONALISM to urself. @ysjagan @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 — Hyderabad Intellectuals Forum 🇮🇳 (@HydForum) January 11, 2023

RRR టీంను ప్రశంసిస్తూ తెలుగులో (ఇంగ్లీషు అక్షరాలతో తెలుగును) షారూఖ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.



Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

బాలీవుడ్‌లో బాద్‌షా లాంటి షారూఖ్‌ లాంటి వాళ్లు తెలుగును గౌరవిస్తే.. నీకేమయిందంటూ నెటిజన్లు సమీకి గుర్తు చేసి చురకలంటించారు.

And SRK tweeted in telugu 👇🏻 Don’t politicise everything Mr Adnan, you are not a politician https://t.co/vncXhNLtN1 — Suma Tiyyagura (Manvitha) (@SumaTiyyaguraa) January 11, 2023

అద్నాన్‌ సమీ ఓవరాక్షన్‌ పట్ల ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పక్క దేశం పాకిస్తాన్‌ నుంచి భారత్‌కు వలస వచ్చి ఇప్పుడు భారతీయులకే పాఠాలు చెబుతావా అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు.

Clear Lack of knowledge in Adnan Sami’s comments. Cannot blame him because he wasn’t an Indian Citizen before 2016. All Telugu people are naturally patriotic and need no certificate. Reference to Telugu Flag is because ‘Naatu-Naatu’ won the Golden Globe award not ‘Nacho-Nacho’! — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) January 12, 2023

అద్నాన్‌సమీ వ్యాఖ్యల వెనక అక్కడి సినిమా మాఫియా అక్కసు కనిపిస్తోందని అనుమానాలు వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. గత రెండేళ్లుగా బాలీవుడ్‌కు బ్యాడ్‌ టైం నడుస్తోంది. చెప్పుకోదగ్గ ఒక్క హిట్‌ లేకపోగా.. భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మించిన సినిమాలన్నీ ఎదురుతంతున్నాయి. అదే సమయంలో దక్షిణాది సినిమాలయిన RRR, KGF లాంటివి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌గా నిలిచాయి.