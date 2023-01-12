అద్నాన్‌ సమీ అతి వ్యాఖ్యలు

RRRకు ఖ్యాతి రావడంపై అక్కసు

తెలుగు వారిపై విషం చిమ్మే యత్నం

నాటు నాటు పాటకు గోల్డెన్‌ గ్లోబ్‌ అవార్డు రావడంపై నిన్నంతా పలువురు సినీ, సంగీత, రాజకీయ, ఇతర రంగాల ప్రముఖులు RRR టీంను ప్రశంసలతో ముంచెత్తారు. పాట సమకూర్చిన సినిమా టీంను ఏపీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి కూడా ప్రశంసించారు. అంతర్జాతీయ యవనికపై తెలుగు వారి ఖ్యాతి అత్యున్నత స్థాయిలో ఎగుర వేసినందుకు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ తరపున RRR టీంకు అభినందనలు తెలుపుతున్నానని, ఈ పురస్కారం సాధించడం పట్ల గర్వంగా భావిస్తున్నామన్నారు. 

దీనిపై గాయకుడు అద్నాన్‌ సమీ అతిగా స్పందించారు. ఈ కీర్తిని తెలుగు వారికి మాత్రమే అంటూ చెప్పుకోవడం వద్దని, దేశాన్నివిభజించవద్దంటూ విచిత్ర రాగం అందుకున్నారు. 

అసలు సినిమాకు గానీ, అవార్డుకు గానీ, లేదా ఏపీ సీఎం చేసిన ట్వీట్‌కు గానీ ఏమాత్రం సంబంధం లేకుండా.. 1947ను గుర్తు చేసి అద్నాన్‌ సమీ స్పందించడం తెలుగు వారిపై ఆరోపణలు గుప్పించడం ఏ మాత్రం సరికాదంటూ నెటిజన్లు విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. 

RRR టీంను ప్రశంసిస్తూ తెలుగులో (ఇంగ్లీషు అక్షరాలతో తెలుగును) షారూఖ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 
 

బాలీవుడ్‌లో బాద్‌షా లాంటి షారూఖ్‌ లాంటి వాళ్లు తెలుగును గౌరవిస్తే.. నీకేమయిందంటూ నెటిజన్లు సమీకి గుర్తు చేసి చురకలంటించారు. 

అద్నాన్‌ సమీ ఓవరాక్షన్‌ పట్ల ఎంపీ విజయసాయిరెడ్డి ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పక్క దేశం పాకిస్తాన్‌ నుంచి భారత్‌కు వలస వచ్చి ఇప్పుడు భారతీయులకే పాఠాలు చెబుతావా అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు.

అద్నాన్‌సమీ వ్యాఖ్యల వెనక అక్కడి సినిమా మాఫియా అక్కసు కనిపిస్తోందని అనుమానాలు వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. గత రెండేళ్లుగా బాలీవుడ్‌కు బ్యాడ్‌ టైం నడుస్తోంది. చెప్పుకోదగ్గ ఒక్క హిట్‌ లేకపోగా.. భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మించిన సినిమాలన్నీ ఎదురుతంతున్నాయి. అదే సమయంలో దక్షిణాది సినిమాలయిన RRR, KGF లాంటివి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌గా నిలిచాయి.

