తమిళ స్టార్‌ విజయ్, పూజా హెగ్డే జంటగా నెల్సన్‌ దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం ‘బీస్ట్‌’. కళానిధి మారన్‌ సమర్పణలో సన్‌ పిక్చర్స్‌ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు(ఏప్రిల్‌ 13)న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ట్రైలర్‌ విడుదలైన తర్వాత కోలివుడ్‌తో పాటు టాలీవుడ్‌లో కూడా ‘బీస్ట్‌’పై భారీ అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్‌..భారత్‌ తరపు ‘రా’ ఏజెంట్‌గా నటించాడు. ఓ షాపింగ్‌ మాల్‌లోకి కొంతమంది ఉగ్రవాదులు చొరబడి, ప్రజలను బందీలుగా మారుస్తారు. ఉగ్రవాదుల చెర నుంచి ప్రజలను ఏ విధంగా రక్షించారనేదే ఈ మూవీ కథ.

రా ఏజెంట్‌గా విజయ్‌ అద్భుతంగా నటించాడనేది ట్రైలర్‌ చూస్తేనే అర్థమవుతుంది. విజ‌య్ అభిమానులకు కావాల్సినంత యాక్ష‌న్ ఎలిమెంట్స్ ఈ చిత్రంలో ఉన్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రం తమిళం, తెలుగు సహా అన్ని భాషల్లో ‘బీస్ట్’ టైటిల్‌తో విడుదలైతే.. హిందీలో మాత్రం ‘రా’ టైటిల్‌తో విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. అయితే, ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. అందులో వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

#Beast Overall a Decent Action Comedy Entertainer!

A good 1st half followed by an average 2nd half. The film is a perfect blend of comedy and action.

On the flipside, the 2nd half feels dragged at parts especially last 20 minutes

Will be a Hit at the Box Office 👍

Rating: 3/5

— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 13, 2022