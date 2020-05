2 years back the day the family reunited in Mumbai to do the paath at the new apartment. Special occasions call for special gestures and spending that day in a semi ready apartment with all of us together was definitely memorable. And yes we did get the Kadha prashaad in the end 💁🏻‍♀️😁 #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on May 7, 2020 at 10:35pm PDT