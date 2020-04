The love, The sacrifices you’ve made, The compromises you conceal, The meaning you add to my life, The happiness you bring to my system, The smile that you ensure on days of all kinds, The very existence of YOU in my world is a blessing. You are my baby n you’ll be that even when you are a 100 years old. You have to be me, to know how much I love you! Today is a reminder, of how lucky I’m to have you in my life. Happy birthday monkey😘❤️

A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:12am PDT