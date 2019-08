‪Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक।😍 @kirronkhermp #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju ‬

