వినాయక చవితి వేడుకలు: ముంబై సిద్ధి వినాయక ఆలయంలో భక్తుల రద్దీ

ముంబై: ఈరోజు(ఆగస్టు 27) వినాయక చవితి. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా గణపతి నవరాత్రులు మొదలయ్యాయి. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా భక్తులు విఘ్నేశ్వరుని దర్శనం కోసం ఆలయాలు, మండపాల వద్ద బారులు తీరుతున్నారు.



#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2025. pic.twitter.com/RcrxwILcL3 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

నాగ్‌పూర్: వినాయకచవితి వేళ టెక్టీ గణపతి ఆలయానికి భక్తులు తండోపతండాలుగా తరలివస్తున్నారు.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Marking the beginning of the festival of #GaneshChaturthi2025 puja performed at the Siddhivinayak temple. pic.twitter.com/9VtJBzaF9f — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

ముంబై: సిద్ధివినాయక ఆలయంలో పూజలతో, భక్తుల కోలాహలంతో సందడిగా మారింది.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Marking the beginning of the festival of #GaneshChaturthi2025 puja performed at the Siddhivinayak temple. pic.twitter.com/9VtJBzaF9f — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

గణపతి దేవుని ఆశీర్వాదం కోసం సిద్ధివినాయక ఆలయానికి భక్తులు పోటెత్తారు.

తమిళనాడు: గణేష్ చతుర్థి సందర్భంగా వినాయగర్ ఆలయం అందంగా ముస్తాబయ్యింది.