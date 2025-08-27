 వినాయక చవితి వేడుకలు: ముంబై సిద్ధి వినాయక ఆలయంలో భక్తుల రద్దీ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Live Updates | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

వినాయక చవితి వేడుకలు: ముంబై సిద్ధి వినాయక ఆలయంలో భక్తుల రద్దీ

Aug 27 2025 8:13 AM | Updated on Aug 27 2025 8:14 AM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Live Updates

ముంబై: ఈరోజు(ఆగస్టు 27) వినాయక చవితి. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా గణపతి నవరాత్రులు మొదలయ్యాయి. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా భక్తులు విఘ్నేశ్వరుని దర్శనం కోసం ఆలయాలు, మండపాల వద్ద బారులు తీరుతున్నారు.
 

నాగ్‌పూర్: వినాయకచవితి వేళ టెక్టీ గణపతి ఆలయానికి భక్తులు తండోపతండాలుగా తరలివస్తున్నారు.

ముంబై: సిద్ధివినాయక ఆలయంలో పూజలతో, భక్తుల కోలాహలంతో సందడిగా మారింది.

గణపతి  దేవుని ఆశీర్వాదం కోసం సిద్ధివినాయక ఆలయానికి భక్తులు పోటెత్తారు.

తమిళనాడు: గణేష్ చతుర్థి  సందర్భంగా  వినాయగర్ ఆలయం అందంగా ముస్తాబయ్యింది.

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

వినాయక చవితి పూజకుపయోగించే పత్రి పేర్లు వాటి ప్రాముఖ్యత గురించి తెలుసా?
photo 2

ఫ్రెండ్స్‌తో థాయిలాండ్ వెళ్లిన హీరోయిన్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

నాకు తెలిసిన శక్తిమంతమైన మహిళ: పీవీ సింధు భావోద్వేగం (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

టాలీవుడ్ దర్శకులతో కలిసి శ్రీవారిని దర్శించుకున్న తిలక్ వర్మ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

అయ్యా శివయ్యా.. కొంచెం ఇలా చూడయ్యా! (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Gorantla Madhav Reacts On Speaker Ayyannapatrudu Abusing Words On CI 1
Video_icon

Gorantla Madhav: నెత్తిన వెంట్రుకలే కాదు బుర్రలో గుజ్జు కూడా లేదు..
Shocking Facts in Boduppal Swathi Incident 2
Video_icon

Swathi Incident: స్వాతి కేసులో విస్తుపోయే నిజాలు
PM Modi Inaugurates Suzukis First Made in India E Vitara EV at Gujarat 3
Video_icon

హన్సల్ పూర్ లో స్వదేశీ ఈవీ ఫెసిలిటీని ప్రారంభించిన మోదీ
Big Twist in Gandikota Vaishnavi Case 4
Video_icon

నార్కో టెస్టుకు అంగీకరించిన వైష్ణవి కుటుంబసభ్యులు
Illegal Case Filed on Perni Nani at Eluru 3 Town Police Station 5
Video_icon

పేర్ని నానిపై అక్రమ కేసు
Advertisement
 