‘సంజయ్‌ జీవితమంతా పోరాడుతూనే ఉన్నారు’

‪Such an upsetting n horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed of cancer..but then again he has been such a fighter all his life..here is wishing him a speedy recovery 👍🏻 #prayersforspeedyrecovery ‬ ‪#getwellsoon 🤗❤️

A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT