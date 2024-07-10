ఆస్ట్రియాలో ప్రధాని మోదీ.. ‘వందేమాతరం’తో ఘన స్వాగతం

వియన్నా : ప్రధాని మోదీకి ఆస్ట్రియాలో ఘనస్వాగతం లభించింది. రెండ్రోరోజుల రష్యా పర్యటన అనంతరం మోదీ బుధవారం ఆస్ట్రియాకు చేరుకున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మోదీ ఆస్ట్రియా రాజధాని వియన్నాలో రిట్జ్ కార్ల్టన్ హోటల్‌లో భారతీయులు, ఆస్ట్రియన్స్‌ కళాకారులు వందేమాతరం గీతంతో ఘనంగా స్వాగతం పలికారు.



Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and… pic.twitter.com/PJaeOWVOm1

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2024