 ఆస్ట్రియాలో ప్రధాని మోదీ.. ‘వందేమాతరం’తో ఘన స్వాగతం | Pm Modi Austria Visit Live Updates | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

ఆస్ట్రియాలో ప్రధాని మోదీ.. ‘వందేమాతరం’తో ఘన స్వాగతం

Published Wed, Jul 10 2024 8:44 AM | Last Updated on Wed, Jul 10 2024 8:50 AM

Pm Modi Austria Visit Live Updates

వియన్నా : ప్రధాని మోదీకి ఆస్ట్రియాలో ఘనస్వాగతం లభించింది. రెండ్రోరోజుల రష్యా పర్యటన అనంతరం మోదీ బుధవారం ఆస్ట్రియాకు చేరుకున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మోదీ ఆస్ట్రియా రాజధాని వియన్నాలో రిట్జ్ కార్ల్టన్ హోటల్‌లో భారతీయులు, ఆస్ట్రియన్స్‌  కళాకారులు వందేమాతరం గీతంతో ఘనంగా స్వాగతం పలికారు.  
 

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Narendra Modi

Related news by tags

Related News by category

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all

హల్దీ వేడుకలో కుసుమ బాలలా రాధిక (ఫోటోలు)

తొలిసారి కుమారుడి ముఖం చూపించిన హీరోయిన్‌, ఎవరో గుర్తుపట్టారా? (ఫోటోలు)

సిరాజ్‌కు అదిరిపోయే రిటర్న్‌ గిఫ్ట్‌ ఇచ్చిన సీఎం రేవంత్‌ (ఫొటోలు)

Hyderabad: ఘనంగా బల్కంపేట ఎల్లమ్మ కల్యాణం (ఫొటోలు)

హల్దీ ఫంక్షన్‌లో ముఖేశ్‌ అంబానీ చెల్లెలు సందడి (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Group 1 Exam Eligibility Of Father And Son
Video_icon

గ్రూప్ 1 కొట్టిన తండ్రి, కొడుకులు
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Visited Balkampet Yellamma Temple
Video_icon

అలిగిన మంత్రి..
Kidney Racket In Guntur And Vijayawada
Video_icon

కుదిపేస్తున్న కిడ్నీ దందా
Cefotaxime Injection Effect 17 Members Severe Illness In Anakapalle
Video_icon

ఇంజక్షన్ వికటించి 17 మందికి అస్వస్థత

Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh Serious Comments On Chandrababu Free Sand Policy
Video_icon

టీడీపీ ఫ్రీ ఇసుకపై వైఎస్సార్సీపీ ఉమా శంకర్ గణేష్ ఫైర్

తప్పక చదవండి

 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest