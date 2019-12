‘అక్షయ్‌ వల్లే సల్మాన్‌ సినిమాకు కష్టాలు’

#Dabangg3 goes down in Week 2... Biz at multiplexes hit due to #GoodNewwz... Single screens better, not great... Might benefit due to #NewYear celebrations... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 137.80 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Dec 30, 2019 at 6:31am PST