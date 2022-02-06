Lata Mangeshkar Death: హృదయం ముక్కలయ్యింది'.. టాలీవుడ్ సెలబ్రిటీల సంతాపం
పాట మూగబోయింది. సంగీతం సవ్వడి చేయకుండా స్తబ్దుగా ఉండిపోయింది. గాత్రం లేకపోవడంతో నాట్యం నెమ్మదించింది. సంగీత ప్రపంచాన్ని కొన్ని ఏళ్లుగా ఏలిన దిగ్గజ గాయని లతా మంగేష్కర్ అందరికీ సెలవంటూ తిరిగిరాని లోకాలకు వెళ్లిపోయింది. ఆమె మృతితో సంగీత ప్రపంచంలోనే కాదు సినీ ప్రపంచంలోనూ భరించలేనంత నిశ్శబ్దం ఏర్పడింది. లెజెండరీ సింగ్ లతా మంగేష్కర్(92) ఆదివారం ఉదయం మరణించగా ఆమె మృతి పట్ల టాలీవుడ్ సెలబ్రిటీలు సంతాపం ప్రకటిస్తున్నారు.
భారత గాన కోకిల, దిగ్గజ గాయని లతా దీదీ ఇక లేరు. నా గుండె ముక్కలయ్యింది, ఆమె లేని లోటును ఎవరూ పూడ్చలేరు. ఎంతో అసాధారణమైన జీవితాన్ని గడిపింది. సంగీతం సజీవంగా ఉన్నంతరవకు ఆమె పాటలు వినిపిస్తూనే ఉంటాయి అని మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ఎమోషనల్ అయ్యారు.
Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar
Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏
మా గానకోకిల మూగబోయింది. మామధ్య మీరు లేకపోవచ్చేమో కానీ మీరందించిన పాటలు మాత్రం ఎప్పటికీ సజీవంగా ఉంటాయి. పాటలో ఒకే ఒక్క లైన్తో మమ్మల్ని ఎన్నో అనుభూతులకు గురి చేశారు. మా అందరి మదిలో మీరెప్పటికీ నిలిచే ఉంటారు.
Our nightingale has fallen silent. You are no more but your legendary contribution to the music industry will live on. The number of emotions you could make us feel with just a single line.
R.I.P #LataMangeshkar Mam.
You will always be in our hearts.Our National Treasure❤️ pic.twitter.com/FmyZnMjm2g
Deeply saddened by the passing of Lata Ji. A truly irreparable loss for the nation indeed. The Queen of Melody will continue to reign in our hearts and minds and inspire a generation of singers.
Lata Ji's passing away is a huge and irreplaceable loss. She will live on in our hearts forever. My heartfelt tribute to the nightingale of India.
May her soul rest in peace. Wishing the family strength and comfort in these difficult times.
Love, respect and prayers 🌹 @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/PpJb1AdUdc
India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever 😍🙏🏻
Om Shanti ❤️#LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend pic.twitter.com/GndHbeKNEC
💔 The GREATEST #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/OewRVKK9CY
Legendary singer #LataMangeshkar garu is no more. A big loss to the Indian Film Industry. Our deepest Condolences to her family, friends & fans.
May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NEZGTXYsvs
Saddened at the sudden demise of #LataMangeshkar Garu,
A voice that won millions of hearts.
You'll always be remembered and immortal with your songs.
Rest in Peace.
Strength to her family and loved ones.
End of an era in Indian Music !
Saddened by the demise of one of the most legendary singers of all time..
Her magical voice shall remain immortal..Sending my deepest condolences and strength to her family & billions of fans 🙏🏻#LataMangeshkar #NightingaleOfIndia pic.twitter.com/cstUlIzIOj
We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory. #LataMangeshkar 💔 pic.twitter.com/YK1TZ3oXXF
R.I.p #LataMangeshkar ji
You will always be India’s pride and your voice will always be part of our lives and homes forever and ever…💚💚💚
End of an Era 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lnr10aEZIA
Lata ji 😢. Physically she might not be with us today, but she will live for generations to come through her songs. #LataMangeshkar
The Nightingale of India sleeps but her melodious voice shall always spread the soothing feel forever that she contributed into the world of music. India lost a Legend today 🙏 #LataMangeshkar #RIP pic.twitter.com/I74U7bMj2a
Heartbreaking.. #LataMangeshkar ji…💔#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/wIG5UtWzjb
