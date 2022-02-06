Lata Mangeshkar Death: హృదయం ముక్కలయ్యింది'.. టాలీవుడ్‌ సెలబ్రిటీల సంతాపం

Feb 06, 2022, 12:02 IST
Lata Mangeshkar Death: Tollywood Celebrities Pays Tribute - Sakshi

పాట మూగబోయింది. సంగీతం సవ్వడి చేయకుండా స్తబ్దుగా ఉండిపోయింది. గాత్రం లేకపోవడంతో నాట్యం నెమ్మదించింది. సంగీత ప్రపంచాన్ని కొన్ని ఏళ్లుగా ఏలిన దిగ్గజ గాయని లతా మంగేష్కర్‌ అందరికీ సెలవంటూ తిరిగిరాని లోకాలకు వెళ్లిపోయింది. ఆమె మృతితో సంగీత ప్రపంచంలోనే కాదు సినీ ప్రపంచంలోనూ భరించలేనంత నిశ్శబ్దం ఏర్పడింది. లెజెండరీ సింగ్‌ లతా మంగేష్కర్‌(92) ఆదివారం ఉదయం మరణించగా ఆమె మృతి పట్ల టాలీవుడ్‌ సెలబ్రిటీలు సంతాపం ప్రకటిస్తున్నారు.

భారత గాన కోకిల, దిగ్గజ గాయని లతా దీదీ ఇక లేరు. నా గుండె ముక్కలయ్యింది, ఆమె లేని లోటును ఎవరూ పూడ్చలేరు. ఎంతో అసాధారణమైన జీవితాన్ని గడిపింది. సంగీతం సజీవంగా ఉన్నంతరవకు ఆమె పాటలు వినిపిస్తూనే ఉంటాయి అని మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి ఎమోషనల్‌ అయ్యారు.

మా గానకోకిల మూగబోయింది. మామధ్య మీరు లేకపోవచ్చేమో కానీ మీరందించిన పాటలు మాత్రం ఎప్పటికీ సజీవంగా ఉంటాయి. పాటలో ఒకే ఒక్క లైన్‌తో మమ్మల్ని ఎన్నో అనుభూతులకు గురి చేశారు. మా అందరి మదిలో మీరెప్పటికీ నిలిచే ఉంటారు.

