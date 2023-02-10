Amigos Movie Twitter Review: ‘అమిగోస్‌’ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ

Feb 10, 2023, 08:34 IST
Amigos Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

బింబిసార లాంటి సూపర్‌ హిట్‌ తర్వాత కల్యాణ్‌ రామ్‌ నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘అమిగోస్‌’. రాజేంద్ర రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రంలో అషికా రంగనాథ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్‌పై నవీన్‌ యెర్నేని, వై. రవిశంకర్‌ నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా నేడు(ఫిబ్రవరి 10)  ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌కు మంచి స్పందన లభించడంతో పాటు సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది.

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే పలు చోట్ల అమిగోస్‌ ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోవడంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచే ట్విటర్‌లో తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.‘అమిగోస్‌’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు అవేంటో చూసేయండి. 

ట్విటర్‌లో ఈ సినిమాకు మిక్స్‌డ్‌ టాక్‌ వినిపిస్తుంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొందరు చెబుతుంటే..అంతగా ఆకట్టుకునే చిత్రం కాదని మరికొందరు కామెంట్స్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ‘అమిగోస్‌’ మూవీ కాన్సెప్ట్‌ బాగుంది. కానీ కథనం నాసిరకంగా ఉంది. కొన్ని ట్విస్టులు అదిరిపోయాయి. కానీ కథనం మాత్రం స్లోగా సాగుతుంది’అంటూ 2.25-2.5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు ఓ నెటిజన్‌. 

ఫస్టాఫ్‌ యావరేజ్‌గా ఉంది. ఇంటర్వెల్‌ ట్విస్ట్‌ ఆకట్టుకుంటుంది. సెకండాఫ్‌లో స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే స్పీడ్‌గా సాగుతుంది. యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ బాగున్నాయి. ఓవరాల్‌గా అమిగోస్‌ సినిమా బాగుంది అంటూ 3 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు మరో నెటిజన్‌

ఇప్పుడే సినిమా చూశాను. కామెడీతో పాటు ఫ్రెండ్‌షిప్‌ గొప్పదనాన్ని తెలియజేశాఉ. కొన్ని సీన్స్‌ హృదయలను హత్తుకుంటాయి. నటీనటుల ఎంపిక బాగుంది. హీరో హీరోయిన్ల మధ్య కెమిస్ట్రీ బాగా వర్కౌట్‌ అయింది. మీ స్నేహితులతో కలిసి చూసే సినిమా ఇది అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు. 

