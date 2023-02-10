Amigos Movie Twitter Review: ‘అమిగోస్’ మూవీ ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ
బింబిసార లాంటి సూపర్ హిట్ తర్వాత కల్యాణ్ రామ్ నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘అమిగోస్’. రాజేంద్ర రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రంలో అషికా రంగనాథ్ హీరోయిన్గా నటించింది. మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్పై నవీన్ యెర్నేని, వై. రవిశంకర్ నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా నేడు(ఫిబ్రవరి 10) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్, ట్రైలర్కు మంచి స్పందన లభించడంతో పాటు సినిమాపై హైప్ క్రియేట్ అయింది.
భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే పలు చోట్ల అమిగోస్ ఫస్ట్ షో పడిపోవడంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచే ట్విటర్లో తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.‘అమిగోస్’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు అవేంటో చూసేయండి.
#Amigos A Subpar Drama/Thriller that had an interesting concept with substandard execution!
The movie had a unique concept and a few moments/twists that were executed well. However, the overall narration is sluggish and does not excite for the most part.
Rating: 2.25-2.5/5
ట్విటర్లో ఈ సినిమాకు మిక్స్డ్ టాక్ వినిపిస్తుంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొందరు చెబుతుంటే..అంతగా ఆకట్టుకునే చిత్రం కాదని మరికొందరు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. ‘అమిగోస్’ మూవీ కాన్సెప్ట్ బాగుంది. కానీ కథనం నాసిరకంగా ఉంది. కొన్ని ట్విస్టులు అదిరిపోయాయి. కానీ కథనం మాత్రం స్లోగా సాగుతుంది’అంటూ 2.25-2.5 రేటింగ్ ఇచ్చాడు ఓ నెటిజన్.
1st half: characters building sequences👍🏻, interval 👍🏻
Average 1st half
2nd half: Good Racy screenplay in parts👍🏻,Action scenes,Climax👍🏻
Good 2nd half
Overall: Good👍🏻 3/5@NANDAMURIKALYAN Hit streak continues👍🏻🔥#AmigosOnFeb10th #Amigosreview #kalyanRam
ఫస్టాఫ్ యావరేజ్గా ఉంది. ఇంటర్వెల్ ట్విస్ట్ ఆకట్టుకుంటుంది. సెకండాఫ్లో స్క్రీన్ప్లే స్పీడ్గా సాగుతుంది. యాక్షన్ సీన్స్ బాగున్నాయి. ఓవరాల్గా అమిగోస్ సినిమా బాగుంది అంటూ 3 రేటింగ్ ఇచ్చాడు మరో నెటిజన్
Just watched #Amigos and it's a feel-good film with laughter, friendship, and heartwarming moments! The cast is fantastic and their chemistry shines on screen. Highly recommend for a movie night with your own amigos 🎥🍿#AmigosReview #MovieReview #FriendshipGoals #eshwarweb pic.twitter.com/5jhpPvtLPk
ఇప్పుడే సినిమా చూశాను. కామెడీతో పాటు ఫ్రెండ్షిప్ గొప్పదనాన్ని తెలియజేశాఉ. కొన్ని సీన్స్ హృదయలను హత్తుకుంటాయి. నటీనటుల ఎంపిక బాగుంది. హీరో హీరోయిన్ల మధ్య కెమిస్ట్రీ బాగా వర్కౌట్ అయింది. మీ స్నేహితులతో కలిసి చూసే సినిమా ఇది అని ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశాడు.
#Amigosreview First half is a passable love story with not much intrigue.Twists unravel in the second half making the movie a decent one-time watch.But can't vouch for excitement that audience expect from it.Triple roles,drama so unrealistic.#AmigosOnFeb10th #KalyanRam #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/38Vse4brud
#Amigos 1st half review:
⭐️kalyan ram characterization.
⭐️3 characters builded nicely.
👎🏼songs and bgm could have been better
👎🏼 production values are not good by mythri for the first time because of camera work. Looks like outdated camera.
Totally on 2ndhalf.#AmigosOnFeb10th pic.twitter.com/ReJ1ZzE1wy
Movie was FreshLook To Audience moreover Story Lineup is More content Ultra Mass Eliments added BGM Looks Pleasent Songs Mixed Melody
Pure Family Action Drama Sequence
Overall Rating :-4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐@tarak9999 @NANDAMURIKALYAN @NtrMurali9999 #ManOfMassesNTR
#Amigosreview
Kalyan Ram 2.0
Malli kottesadu ra Kalyan Ram
Super Hit🔥 Back to Back @RajendraReddy_ Gari direction 👌@NANDAMURIKALYAN Acting🔥
Decent first half 👌@NANDAMURIKALYAN
Played fantastic in Triple Role
🔥🔥🔥#Amigosreview
Overall, #Amigos is an entertaining film with an interesting concept of doppelgängers, good performances and impressive technical elements. This is likely to be a second successive HIT for #KalyanRam after #Bimbisara.#AmigosReview
