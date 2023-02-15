Newzealand Earthquake: వరదల నుంచి కోలుకోక ముందే మరో ఉపద్రవం.. న్యూజిలాండ్‌లో భారీ భూకంపం..

Feb 15, 2023, 13:27 IST
వెల్లింగ్టన్‌: న్యూజిలాండ్‌లో బుధావరం భారీ భూకంపం సంభవించింది. రిక్టరు స్కేలుపై తీవ్రత 6.1గా నమోదైంది. పరాపరౌముకు వాయవ్యంగా 50 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో 76 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూకంప కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

భూకంపం తర్వాత 15 నిమిషాల్లోనే 31వేల మంది తాము ఉన్న చోట్ల భూమి కంపించినట్లు చెప్పారు. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 30 సెకన్ల పాటు భూప్రకంపనలు వచ్చినట్లు  పేర్కొన్నారు. అయితే భూకంపం కారణంగా ఏమైనా ఆస్తి నష్టం, ప్రాణనష్టం సంభవించిందా అనే విషయాలపై స్పష్టత లేదు. దీనిపై ఇంకా ఎలాంటి సమాచారం లేదని అధికారులు చెప్పారు.

న్యూజిలాండ్‌లో ఇప్పటికే సైక్లోన్ గేబ్రిల్లే విధ్వంసం సృష్టిస్తోంది. దేశంలో పలుచోట్ల భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసి వరదలు సంభవించాయి. వివిధ ప్రమాదాల్లో నలుగురు చనిపోయారు. వరద ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో10,500 మంది సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలివెళ్లారు. ఇలాంటి విపత్కర పరిస్థితిలో భూకంపం రూపంలో మరో ఉపద్రవం రావడం న్యూజిలాండ్‌ను కలవరపాటుకు గురిచేస్తోంది.

 

