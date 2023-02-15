వెల్లింగ్టన్‌: న్యూజిలాండ్‌లో బుధావరం భారీ భూకంపం సంభవించింది. రిక్టరు స్కేలుపై తీవ్రత 6.1గా నమోదైంది. పరాపరౌముకు వాయవ్యంగా 50 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో 76 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూకంప కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

భూకంపం తర్వాత 15 నిమిషాల్లోనే 31వేల మంది తాము ఉన్న చోట్ల భూమి కంపించినట్లు చెప్పారు. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 30 సెకన్ల పాటు భూప్రకంపనలు వచ్చినట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. అయితే భూకంపం కారణంగా ఏమైనా ఆస్తి నష్టం, ప్రాణనష్టం సంభవించిందా అనే విషయాలపై స్పష్టత లేదు. దీనిపై ఇంకా ఎలాంటి సమాచారం లేదని అధికారులు చెప్పారు.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck near the city of Wellington in New Zealand. #earthquake #NewZealand #Wellington #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/GQ2esClqa4

న్యూజిలాండ్‌లో ఇప్పటికే సైక్లోన్ గేబ్రిల్లే విధ్వంసం సృష్టిస్తోంది. దేశంలో పలుచోట్ల భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసి వరదలు సంభవించాయి. వివిధ ప్రమాదాల్లో నలుగురు చనిపోయారు. వరద ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో10,500 మంది సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలివెళ్లారు. ఇలాంటి విపత్కర పరిస్థితిలో భూకంపం రూపంలో మరో ఉపద్రవం రావడం న్యూజిలాండ్‌ను కలవరపాటుకు గురిచేస్తోంది.

A state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand as 'unprecedented' storm lashes North Island. Read more: https://t.co/zt61o4VdId pic.twitter.com/ETJiaE738Z

New Zealand has declared a state of national emergency in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. Take a look at the extent of the flooding in Hawke's Bay, NZ: pic.twitter.com/KXAt9hs3lC

New Zealand declared a state of emergency for only the third time in its history after Cyclone Gabrielle flooded parts of the country.

The cyclone cut power to 225,000 residents, stranded people on rooftops and swept at least one sailor out to sea. https://t.co/fLzWhOlL7Q pic.twitter.com/581xvHSHCk

— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2023