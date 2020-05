రూ. 200 చెల్లిస్తే నాతో డ్యాన్స్ చేయొచ్చు : హీరోయిన్

I Have teamed up with The Kindness Foundation and Chennai Task Force to help with their covid relief efforts They’re addressing those who are most vulnerable: destitute elderly, daily wage laborers, the homeless, orphans, and disabled - Will be offering two lucky winners a chance to dance, do some yoga, or whatever floats your boat to brighten up your quarantine - all you have to do to enter is donate Rs. 200 and email your receipt to give@thekindnessproject.in The contest will run until Saturday at 8pm, and winners will be contacted on Sunday You can swipe right for details or head to The Kindness Foundation page 🤩🤩🤩🤩 let’s have some fun together and do some good too!

A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109) on May 2, 2020 at 5:45am PDT