PS 2 Twitter Review: పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌ 2 టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Apr 28, 2023, 07:30 IST
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు మణిరత్నం డ్రీమ్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ ‘పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌’. కల్కి కృష్ణమూర్తి రాసిన ‘పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌’నవల ఆధారంగా రెండు భాగాలుగా ఈ సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించారు. అందులో మొదటి భాగం గతేడాది సెప్టెంబర్‌లో విడుదలై భారీ విజయం సాధించింది. ఇక రెండో భాగం నేడు (ఏప్రిల్‌ 28)న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌ 2 కథ ఏంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. 

(చదవండి: ఆ ముసలావిడ ఎవరు? నందినిని చంపేశాడా?.. ఎన్నో ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానమే పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌ 2)

పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌ 2 మొదటి భాగం కంటే చాలా బాగుందంటున్నారు.పార్ట్‌ 1లో కథనం స్లోగా సాగితే.. పార్ట్‌ 2లో మాత్రం వేగంగా ఉంటుందని చెబుతున్నారు. చిత్రంలోని ఆర్ట్ డిజైన్ మరియు పాటలతో పాటు డ్రామా చాలా వరకు డీసెంట్‌గా ఉంటుందంటున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతానికి  అంతటా పాజిటివ్ టాక్ కనిపిస్తోంది. స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే కూడా పార్ట్‌ 1 కంటే బాగుందట. మణిరత్నం దర్శకత్వం, రవివర్మ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీపై నెటిజన్స్‌ ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు. 

