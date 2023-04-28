ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు మణిరత్నం డ్రీమ్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ ‘పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌’. కల్కి కృష్ణమూర్తి రాసిన ‘పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌’నవల ఆధారంగా రెండు భాగాలుగా ఈ సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించారు. అందులో మొదటి భాగం గతేడాది సెప్టెంబర్‌లో విడుదలై భారీ విజయం సాధించింది. ఇక రెండో భాగం నేడు (ఏప్రిల్‌ 28)న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌ 2 కథ ఏంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

పొన్నియన్‌ సెల్వన్‌ 2 మొదటి భాగం కంటే చాలా బాగుందంటున్నారు.పార్ట్‌ 1లో కథనం స్లోగా సాగితే.. పార్ట్‌ 2లో మాత్రం వేగంగా ఉంటుందని చెబుతున్నారు. చిత్రంలోని ఆర్ట్ డిజైన్ మరియు పాటలతో పాటు డ్రామా చాలా వరకు డీసెంట్‌గా ఉంటుందంటున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతానికి అంతటా పాజిటివ్ టాక్ కనిపిస్తోంది. స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే కూడా పార్ట్‌ 1 కంటే బాగుందట. మణిరత్నం దర్శకత్వం, రవివర్మ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీపై నెటిజన్స్‌ ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు.

#PS2 #PonniyanSelvan2 in USA…

Better than first! Everything department top notch 🥵

House full on a weekday show! Mani Ratnam GOAT for a reason!!!@rekhshc @suhansidh — Reev Mani (@reev_mani) April 28, 2023

Movie is so entertaining !! First half is 🔥.. Second half got some lag but at the end looks great.. Some Goosebumps scenes are there.. Great effort from the technicians and ARR did a great job in #PonniyanSelvan2..

Ratting 4/5#PonniyanSelvan2Review #PS2 — VENKATESH ENGLISH PROFESSOR (MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER) (@venkyjohn67) April 28, 2023

Blockbuster #PonniyanSelvan2 🙏 Part-2 >>>> Next level opening across!! AR Rehman Music ✨🔥 — THE VILLAIN (@NBKzealot) April 28, 2023

Completed watching #PonniyanSelvan2 a well executed movie than its prequel @Karthi_Offl rocked and @actor_jayamravi blasted as #ponniyanselvan @trishtrashers lovely♥️ #Chiyaanvikram totally a blockbuster sequel after some years in kollywood 👍 pic.twitter.com/25DMAUyD0Z — Navaneetha Krishnan (@navaneethanjuno) April 28, 2023

The best feel for chiyaan Anna fans after anniyan I think. Though mahaan is there it’s different case. Today the applause he is deserving is 🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭. @chiyaan finally ur hardwork and success matched bro. #PS2 — Greeshmanth Pulikanti (@PulikantiGreesh) April 28, 2023

#PS2 satisfiable continuation which justifies the part 1. Important events were sequenced appropriately and every character was given its due. Mani Ratnam’s ability to romance stands out again, but we get to see only few in this part. Technically sound, neatly performed. — Abiram Pushparaj (@abirampushparaj) April 28, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 Review POSITIVES: 1. Casting

2. Performances (#ChiyaanVikram & #AishwaryaRai)

3. Screenplay

4. Direction

5. Visuals

6. Music & BGM NEGATIVES: 1. Can be slow for some Overall, #PS2 is a terrific sequel that has soul in it👏#PonniyinSelvan2Review #PS2Review pic.twitter.com/mpopG6jx5h — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) April 28, 2023