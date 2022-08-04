Alia Bhatt: భర్తను టార్చర్‌ పెట్టిన హీరోయిన్‌, ట్రెండింగ్‌లో బాయ్‌కాట్‌ ఆలియా..

Aug 04, 2022, 15:34 IST
Boycott Alia Bhatt Trending In Twitter ahead of Darlings Release - Sakshi

హీరోయిన్‌ ఆలియా భట్‌ నటించిన డార్లింగ్‌ మూవీ శుక్రవారం (ఆగస్టు 5న) డైరెక్ట్‌గా ఓటీటీ ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్‌ నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్‌లో రిలీజ్‌ కాబోతోంది. ఇప్పటికే సినిమా టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌ రిలీజైన విషయం తెలిసిందే! ఇందులో ఆలియా తన భర్తను చిత్రహింసలు పెట్టింది. తనను ఇంట్లోనే నిర్బంధించి, కొడుతూ టార్చర్‌ పెట్టినట్లుగా చూపించారు. ఇంకేముందీ.. పురుష సమాజం ఒక్కసారిగా మండిపడింది. పురుషులపై గృహహింసను ప్రోత్సహించేలా ఉన్న ఈ సినిమా బ్యాన్‌ చేయాలని డిమాండ్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమానే కాదు, ఆలియా భట్‌ను కూడా బాయ్‌కాట్‌ చేయాలంటూ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో #BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlings హ్యాష్‌ట్యాగ్‌లను చేస్తున్నారు.

నిజానికి ట్రైలర్‌లో.. పెళ్లి తర్వాత తననెలా చిత్రవధ చేశాడో తను కూడా అతడిని అలాగే ట్రీట్‌ చేసి ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకుంటానంది హీరోయిన్‌. అంటే ముందుగా తాను కూడా గృహహింస బాధితురాలినేని వెల్లడించింది. కానీ నెటిజన్లు మాత్రం అలా ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకోవడం సరికాదని అభిప్రాయపడుతుండటం గమనార్హం. మగవారిని హింసించడం మీకు సరదాగా ఉందా? అంటూ ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ట్వీట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. ఆలియా భట్‌ మరో అంబర్‌ హెరాల్డ్‌లా మారిందంటూ అసహనానికి లోనవుతున్నారు. బాయ్‌కాట్‌ డార్లింగ్స్‌, బాయ్‌కాట్‌ ఆలియా భట్‌ ట్రెండ్‌తో ట్విటర్‌ హోరెత్తిపోతోంది. మరి ఈ వివాదంపై ఆలియా ఏమని స్పందిస్తుందో చూడాలి!

