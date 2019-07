ఇది అద్భుతమైన అనుభూతి : ప్రభాస్

Hi Darlings ! Shooting in Innsbruck and Tirol region of Austria, was one of the most incredibly awesome experiences I have ever had... @shraddhakapoor @vaibhavi.merchant #myinnsbruck #cineTirol #robinville ‪#gaislachkogelbahn #topoftyrol #kühtai #nordkette #redbullhangar7 #FISA #locationaustria #uvcreationsoffical #saaho #saahoinaustria #saahointirol

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Jul 2, 2019 at 5:00am PDT