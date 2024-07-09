 టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా గౌతమ్‌ గంభీర్‌.. అధికారిక ప్రకటన | Gautam Gambhir Officially Named As India's New Head Coach: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Confirmed | Sakshi
టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా గౌతమ్‌ గంభీర్‌.. అధికారిక ప్రకటన

టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా గౌతమ్‌ గంభీర్‌ పేరును అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించారు. బీసీసీఐ కార్యదర్శి జై షా ఈ విషయాన్ని ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా వెల్లడించారు. గంభీర్‌ను టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా ఆహ్వానిస్తున్నట్లు షా ట్విటర్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. గంభీర్‌ టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా రెండేళ్ల పాటు కొనసాగనున్నారు. 

కాగా, ఇటీవల ముగిసిన టీ20 వరల్డ్‌కప్‌తో టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా రాహుల్‌ ద్రవిడ్‌ పదవీకాలం ముగిసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ద్రవిడ్‌ అనంతరం గంభీర్‌ టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా ఎంపిక చేయబడ్డాడు. గంభీర్‌ త్వరలో శ్రీలంకతో జరుగబోయే పరిమిత ఓవర్ల సిరీస్‌ నుంచి బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టే అవకాశం ఉంది. 

