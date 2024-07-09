టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా గౌతమ్‌ గంభీర్‌ పేరును అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించారు. బీసీసీఐ కార్యదర్శి జై షా ఈ విషయాన్ని ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా వెల్లడించారు. గంభీర్‌ను టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా ఆహ్వానిస్తున్నట్లు షా ట్విటర్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. గంభీర్‌ టీమిండియా హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌గా రెండేళ్ల పాటు కొనసాగనున్నారు.

It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his… pic.twitter.com/bvXyP47kqJ

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 9, 2024