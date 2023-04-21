మెగా మేనల్లుడు, సుప్రీమ్‌ హీరో సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌ నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘విరూపాక్ష’. సంయుక్త మీనన్‌ హీరోయిన్‌. కార్తిక్‌ దండు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని .బి సమర్పణలో శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర సినీ చిత్ర ఎల్‌ఎల్‌పీ, సుకుమార్‌ రైటింగ్స్‌పై బీవీఎస్‌ఎన్‌ ప్రసాద్‌ నిర్మించారు. ఇప్పటికే ఈ సినిమా నుంచి విడుదలైన పాటలు, ట్రైలర్‌కు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్‌ వచ్చింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలైంది.

ఇప్పటికే పలు చోట్ల విరూపాక్ష ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోవడంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచే ట్విటర్‌లో తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘విరూపాక్ష’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

సినిమాకు ట్విటర్‌లో పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌ వినిపిస్తోంది. దర్శకుడు కార్తీక్‌ సినిమాని చాలా బాగా హ్యాండిల్‌ చేశాడని అంటున్నారు. స్టోరీ ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్‌గా ఉందట. సుకుమార్‌ స్క్రీన్‌ ప్లే చాలా గ్రిప్పింగ్‌గా ఉందని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ట్విస్టులు కూడా బాగున్నాయట.

#Virupaksha A Good Village Thriller with Horror Elements! Interesting storyline with some spine chilling moments and nice twists. Though the love track in the 1st half is boring and the pace is uneven in parts, the screenplay engages for the most part and works out. Rating:… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 21, 2023

#VirupakshaReview Something untitled Story Lineup concept is regular story no extra added fresh mashup @IamSaiDharamTej Done with maximum efforts @iamsamyuktha_ clevage shots highlights movie Director Version of Narration. SDM Overall Rating - 2/5 ⭐⭐ #Virupaksha — South Digital Media (@SDM_official1) April 21, 2023

ప్రీ ఇంటర్వెల్‌లో చిల్‌ అయ్యే మూమెంట్స్ ఉన్నాయట. సెకండాఫ్‌పై ఇంట్రెస్ట్ కలిగేలా ఇంటర్వెల్‌ సెట్‌ చేశారట. మొదటిభాగంలో లవ్‌ స్టోరీ బోరింగ్‌గా ఉంటుందట. అలాగే సినిమా కూడా స్లోగా సాగుతుందని మరికొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

Nice 2nd half. Highly engaging screenplay. Interesting story. It's been quite some time since we saw this kind of story in telugu films. Good watch #Virupaksha https://t.co/oLy3E7Lw6m — Puri stan (@purijagan_stan) April 21, 2023

#Virupaksha has a very good story and almost made well. The climax is bad and could have been much better story wise. This story also deserves a higher budget and could have used VFX better. Overall, I highly recommend watching the movie. @IamSaiDharamTej @SukumarWritings — Telugu Cinemaalaya (@cinemaalayaa) April 21, 2023

Decent watch..bgm aripinchadu..telugu lo chala days tarvatha proper thriller/horror #Virupaksha — Pandagowwww (@ravi_437) April 21, 2023