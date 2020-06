I had met him only once before and then asked him to walk for the show as I felt he suited this collection. He immediately agreed and came home for fittings .. when he came for rehearsals he said he was nervous as he had not walked before and I remember telling him you are such a good actor you will be fine and just smile as your smile is endearing and charming .. He was wonderful in this show as he and @shraddhakapoor walked and made a lovely pair together and today this is a wonderful cherished memory forever .. I woke up this morning thinking about him & still can’t beileve it. It’s really sad and how I wish this had not happened. You will be dearly missed. #sushantsinghrajput #memories

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Jun 15, 2020 at 1:59am PDT