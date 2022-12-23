‘18 పేజెస్‌’ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ

18 Pages Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

కార్తికేయ 2తో పాన్‌ ఇండియా స్టార్‌గా మారాడు యంగ్‌ హీరో నిఖిల్‌.  ఆ సినిమా పాన్‌ ఇండియా స్థాయిలో బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ హిట్‌ కొట్టడంతో.. అదే ఊపుతో ఇప్పుడు ‘18 పేజెస్’ అంటూ ఓ ప్రేమ కథా చిత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు. వరుస హిట్ సినిమాలను నిర్మిస్తున్న ‘జీఏ 2’ పిక్చర్స్,  సుకుమార్ రైటింగ్స్ బ్యానర్స్‌పై బన్నీ వాసు నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ హీరోయిన్‌. మెగా నిర్మాత అల్లు అరవింద్ సమర్పించారు.

 ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌, పాటలకు భారీ స్పందన లభించింది. దానికి తోడు మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూడా గ్రాండ్‌గా చేయడంతో ఈ ప్రేమ కథా చిత్రంపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది.భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(డిసెంబర్‌ 23) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘18 పెజెస్‌’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. 

