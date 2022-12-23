‘18 పేజెస్‌’ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ

కార్తికేయ 2తో పాన్‌ ఇండియా స్టార్‌గా మారాడు యంగ్‌ హీరో నిఖిల్‌. ఆ సినిమా పాన్‌ ఇండియా స్థాయిలో బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ హిట్‌ కొట్టడంతో.. అదే ఊపుతో ఇప్పుడు ‘18 పేజెస్’ అంటూ ఓ ప్రేమ కథా చిత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు. వరుస హిట్ సినిమాలను నిర్మిస్తున్న ‘జీఏ 2’ పిక్చర్స్, సుకుమార్ రైటింగ్స్ బ్యానర్స్‌పై బన్నీ వాసు నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ హీరోయిన్‌. మెగా నిర్మాత అల్లు అరవింద్ సమర్పించారు.

ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌, పాటలకు భారీ స్పందన లభించింది. దానికి తోడు మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూడా గ్రాండ్‌గా చేయడంతో ఈ ప్రేమ కథా చిత్రంపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది.భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(డిసెంబర్‌ 23) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘18 పెజెస్‌’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

#18Pages : the movie has a good story and could have been a great feel good movie. However, the cringe moments in the movie ruined the experience. @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @aryasukku

#18Pages 18 Pages - A sweet ❤️ Romantic Entertainer..Good one by Sukumar Writings team..👍

All the best self-made pan india star @actor_Nikhil and #anupama for #18Pages release today. Hope you will get huge BB hit with this, chala days tarvata oka movie release kosam chala exiting ga wait chestuna....🤞🤞❤ #sukumarwrittings #geethaarts #18PagesOnDec23 pic.twitter.com/EFI8o68DTv

Sure you're all set to startle and treat the audience and fans once again.

All the best @RaviTeja_offl garu @aryasukku garu & @actor_Nikhil

Best wishes to the teams of #Dhamaka & #18Pages@anupamahere @dirsuryapratap @GA2Official@sreeleela14 @TrinadharaoNak1 @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/D9BCFKwROY

— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 22, 2022