I always wanted to learn how to play a guitar & I am still at the very beginning learning my way through.. Inculcating this habit has really helped me stay positive.. 😇 Every time I hold a guitar. It brings a smile to my face! Hope this video brightens your day in whatever little way possible.. and here are the lyrics of this song that I love! You gave me a shoulder, when I needed it.. You showed me love, when I wasn't feeling it.. You helped me fight, when I was giving in.. You made me laugh, when I was losing it.. 'Cause you are, you are The reason why I'm still hanging on 'Cause you are, you are The reason why my head is still above water.. And if I could get you the moon I’d give it to you.. And if death was coming for you I'd give my life for you.. Video editing credit @nawinvijayakrishna 🤗

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on May 24, 2020 at 5:05am PDT