I’ve not posted in a while so i thought i would fill you in on where Ive been hiding (those of you who were wondering)... A month ago i had a surgery to fix my nose- for as long as i can remember ive struggled to breath through my nose, although not a serious health issue, a chronic one that i just learnt to live with... Lucky enough for me it annoyed my mother-in-law so much that she finally took me to a hospital, 🤪🤣 because of which we came to know just how much internal damage there was and understood the problem! So thanks to her i have a new nose👃🏼(internally) and for the first time in my life i can now breath freely and easily. Due to the surgery i’ve not been active or able to exercise yet, so I’ve put on some weight hence staying away from social media! But fuck it, here i am, better than ever, breathing happily, all thanks to my mother in law who’s receiving blessings from me everyday because finally, finally I CAN BREATHE!!!! It goes to show you, you never know what can lead to where, the things we live with and consider “normal” and sometimes it takes annoying someone to have the best outcome!!!! Love you Shabo! Happy belated mothers day ❤️

