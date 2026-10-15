రజనీకాంత్‌ హీరోగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘జైలర్‌ 2’. నెల్సన్‌ దిలీప్‌ కుమార్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో రమ్యకృష్ణ, మోహన్‌ లాల్‌, శివరాజ్‌ కుమార్‌, ఎస్‌జే సూర్య, విద్యాబాలన్‌, మిథన్‌ చక్రవర్తి, మిర్నా కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు. మూడేళ్ల క్రితం వచ్చిన జైలర్‌ చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా తెరకెక్కిన జైలర్‌ 2..ఈ రోజే ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా రిలీజైంది. ఇప్పటికే మార్నింగ్ షోలు రన్ అవుతున్నాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే సినిమా ఎలా ఉందనే విషయాన్ని నెటిజన్స్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేస్తున్నారు.

జైలర్-2 ఫస్ హాఫ్ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. యోగి బాబు కామెడీ ఈ సినిమాకు ప్లస్‌ అయిందంటున్నారు. నెల్సన్ ట్రేడ్‌మార్క్ మరోసారి కనిపించిందని.. రజినీకాంత్ తనదైన స్టైల్లో అదరగొట్టేశాడని సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకుంటున్నారు. దీనికి తోడు అనిరుధ్ నేపథ్య సంగీతంతో పాటు.. సూపర్‌స్టార్ ఎలివేషన్ సన్నివేశాలు కూడా బాగున్నాయని అంటున్నారు.

(ఇది చదవండి: 'నువ్వు యాక్టింగ్ ఆపు'.. శివకుమార్‌పై రెచ్చిపోయిన రోహిత్..!)

ఇంటర్వెల్ సీక్వెన్స్‌ ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్‌గా ఉందంటున్నారు. ఎక్కడా బోరింగ్ సీన్స్‌ కనిపించలేదని పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. సెకండాఫ్‌లో మాస్ ఎలివేషన్స్‌ అదిరిపోయానని కామెంట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. ఫ్లాష్‌బ్యాక్ క్లైమాక్స్ బ్యాంగ్‌ అదిరిపోయిందంటున్నారు. అయితే సెకంఢాప్‌లో కొంచెం ల్యాగ్‌ కూడా ఉందని చెబుతున్నారు. ఓవరాల్‌గా చూస్తే తలైవాకు హిట్‌ ఖాయమని పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

#Jailer2 Awesome 1st half. The dark humor has worked big time. #YogiBabu comedy is peak. #Rajinikanth is on 🔥. #Anirudh BGM is so good. And the interval and the staging is perfect. Not even one boring scene. Fast screenplay. Looking forward to 2nd half 👌 https://t.co/l6xKdkLi7B

— AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 15, 2026