‘జీవా చూడండి ఏం చేసిందో.. అచ్చం అలాగే’

Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses r with me only.kids r different these days.at four and a half I won’t have even registered that I have similar sunglasses.next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Oct 7, 2019 at 6:15am PDT