‘శ్రీదేవి జ్ఞాపకాలను గుర్తు చేశారు’

1st image: The late, great Sridevi checks her makeup before a scene with Anil Kapoor on film location in #Mumbai, #India, 1993. 2nd image: Dev Anand giving direction for a fight scene during rehearsal, Mumbai, 1993. 3rd image: A group of men working on a hand-painted movie poster. Mumbai, 1996. 4th image: Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor prepping for a scene, Mumbai, 1993. 5th image: Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most prominent actors in the history of cinema. He has been in 200 films in over 5 decades. 2010. #SteveMcCurry #SteveMcCurryIndia #Bollywood

