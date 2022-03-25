మామూలుగా ఇది ఫ్రైడే. కానీ ఈరోజు మాత్రం ఇది ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ డే. జక్కన్న చెక్కిన కళాఖండం ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ నేడు(మార్చి 25న) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఎన్నో కోట్లు గుమ్మరించి తీసిన ఈ సినిమా ఫలితం మీద ఎంతో నమ్మకం పెట్టుకున్నారు మేకర్స్‌. సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌ చూస్తుంటే ఇన్నేళ్ల వారి కష్టానికి ఫలితం దక్కనున్నట్లే కనిపిస్తోంది. ఇక ఈ సినిమాను వీక్షించేందుకు ఫ్యాన్స్‌తో పాటు సెలబ్రిటీలు కూడా థియేటర్ల ముందు క్యూ కడుతున్నారు.

అటు కొమురం భీమ్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్‌ తన ఫ్యామిలీతో, అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజు రామ్‌చరణ్‌, దర్శకధీరుడు రాజమౌళి ఫ్యాన్స్‌తో కలిసి థియేటర్లలో సినిమా చూసి సందడి చేశారు. మరోపక్క ఈపాటికే సినిమా చూసిన పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు సినిమా సూపర్‌ హిట్‌ అంటూ నెట్టింట రివ్యూ ఇస్తున్నారు. మరి ఎవరెవరు ఏమంటున్నారు, పాన్‌ ఇండియా సినిమా ఆ రేంజ్‌లో హిట్‌ అందుకుందా? లేదా? అనేది మీరూ చూసేయండి..

“FAN”TASTIC ….. #RRR is Mind Blowing Congratulations to the pride of Indian cinema @ssrajamouli Hats off to @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan 🙏🙏🙏🙏

The master story teller @SSRajamouli garu hit it out of the park with 2 LOADed guns. It’s time for Ram and Bheem to AIM at box office and SHOOT every record down.

The most Important film of the Year Releases today …

Brace Yourselves for #RRR

Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big ❤️

So inspiring to watch @tarak9999 Garu & @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s efforts..excited to watch them set the screens on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OgviPoOBFZ

— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) March 25, 2022