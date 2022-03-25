RRR Movie: సినిమా టెర్రిఫిక్ హిట్ అంటున్న సెలబ్రిటీలు
మామూలుగా ఇది ఫ్రైడే. కానీ ఈరోజు మాత్రం ఇది ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ డే. జక్కన్న చెక్కిన కళాఖండం ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ నేడు(మార్చి 25న) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఎన్నో కోట్లు గుమ్మరించి తీసిన ఈ సినిమా ఫలితం మీద ఎంతో నమ్మకం పెట్టుకున్నారు మేకర్స్. సోషల్ మీడియాలో పాజిటివ్ టాక్ చూస్తుంటే ఇన్నేళ్ల వారి కష్టానికి ఫలితం దక్కనున్నట్లే కనిపిస్తోంది. ఇక ఈ సినిమాను వీక్షించేందుకు ఫ్యాన్స్తో పాటు సెలబ్రిటీలు కూడా థియేటర్ల ముందు క్యూ కడుతున్నారు.
అటు కొమురం భీమ్ ఎన్టీఆర్ తన ఫ్యామిలీతో, అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజు రామ్చరణ్, దర్శకధీరుడు రాజమౌళి ఫ్యాన్స్తో కలిసి థియేటర్లలో సినిమా చూసి సందడి చేశారు. మరోపక్క ఈపాటికే సినిమా చూసిన పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు సినిమా సూపర్ హిట్ అంటూ నెట్టింట రివ్యూ ఇస్తున్నారు. మరి ఎవరెవరు ఏమంటున్నారు, పాన్ ఇండియా సినిమా ఆ రేంజ్లో హిట్ అందుకుందా? లేదా? అనేది మీరూ చూసేయండి..
“FAN”TABULOUS
&
“FAN”TASTIC ….. #RRR is Mind Blowing
Congratulations to the pride of Indian cinema @ssrajamouli
Hats off to @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan 🙏🙏🙏🙏
— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) March 25, 2022
The master story teller @SSRajamouli garu hit it out of the park with 2 LOADed guns. It’s time for Ram and Bheem to AIM at box office and SHOOT every record down.
Rama Bheemulu tokkukuntu poyaru anthe !!!@tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/6VdzKry5t6
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 25, 2022
The most Important film of the Year Releases today …
Brace Yourselves for #RRR
Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big ❤️
So inspiring to watch @tarak9999 Garu & @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s efforts..excited to watch them set the screens on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OgviPoOBFZ
— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) March 25, 2022
“Fire and water are both omnipotent, and when their mass is equal they create divine balance” #RRRMovie
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
RACCHAAA-MAXX-PROOO
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Three times minimum watch for
stoRy
fiRe
wateR@ssrajamouli sir🙏🏽🙏🏽@AlwaysRamCharan sir🙏🏽🙏🏽 & @tarak9999 sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽
— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) March 25, 2022
LOAD AIM SHOOT☄️☄️☄️💥💥💥
Do not miss the experience ..#RRR pic.twitter.com/I3w4TYMXvc
— Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) March 25, 2022
#RRR Is an ALL INDIAN VOLCANO 🇮🇳🔥🇮🇳🔥🇮🇳🔥
— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 25, 2022
🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/njAjb63X2O
— Srinivasareddy (@Actorysr) March 25, 2022
B-L-O-C-K-B-B-U-S-T-E-R #RRRMovie https://t.co/kuIlzqKzhU
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 25, 2022
#RRR rests on #JrNTR and #RamCharan’s brawny shoulders… #JrNTR is exceptional, pitches a sterling act that doesn’t miss a beat. He gives #RRR the much-needed power… #RamCharan is fantastic. Electrifying in dramatic and action moments. Winsome act adds weightage. #RRRReview
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2022
#OneWordReview…#RRR: TERRRIFIC.
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview pic.twitter.com/0ohLMYPjUu
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2022
இன்று முதல்….. 💪💪💪👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Qd351JVofU
— P.samuthirakani (@thondankani) March 24, 2022
