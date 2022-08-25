Liger Twitter Review: ‘లైగర్‌’టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Aug 25, 2022, 07:18 IST
రౌడీ హీరో విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ, డాషింగ్‌ అండ్‌ డేరింగ్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ పూరి జగన్నాథ్‌ కాంబినేషన్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన పాన్‌ ఇండియా చిత్రం ‘లైగర్‌’. ఈ స్పోర్ట్స్ యాక్షన్ డ్రామాలో విజయ్‌ సరసన అనన్య పాండే నటించింది. పూరి కనెక్ట్స్ , బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ ప్రొడక్షన్ కంపెనీ ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ సంయుక్తంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌, పాటలకు భారీ స్పందన లభించింది. దానికి తోడు మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూడా గ్రాండ్‌గా చేయడంతో ‘లైగర్‌’పై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది.

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(ఆగస్ట్‌ 25) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘లైగర్‌’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. అయితే ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’బాధ్యత వహించదు. 

సినిమా బాగుందని , కమర్షియల్‌గా ఆడుతుందని కొందరు కామెంట్‌ చేస్తుంటే.. స్టోరీ యావరేజ్‌గా ఉందని, విజయ్‌ మాత్రం తనదైన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకున్నారని మరికొందరు చెబుతున్నారు. విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ బాడీ ట్రాన్స్  ఫర్మేషన్‌ బాగుందని, నటుడిగా తన  బెస్ట్ ఇచ్చాడని, సినిమాలో అతను నత్తితో ఇబ్బంది పడటం అందరిని బాధిస్తుందని నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. మొదటి భాగం కాస్త ఫర్వాలేదనిపించినా, సెకండాఫ్‌ మాత్రం చాలా దారుణంగా ఉందంటున్నారు. 

‘ఇప్పుడే లైగర్‌ సినిమా చూశా. సినిమా చాలా బాగుంది. విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ తన పాత్రలో జీవించేశాడు. ప్రొడక్షన్స్‌ వ్యాల్యూస్‌ బాగున్నాయి. పూరీ జగన్నాథ్‌ మరో బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ అందించాడు’అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

బాక్సర్‌ నేపథ్యంలో వచ్చిన చిత్రాల్లో లైగర్‌ ఒక బెస్ట్‌ చిత్రమని, విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ ఎప్పటి మాదిరే తన పాత్రలో ఒదిగిపోయాడు. మైక్‌టైసన్‌ ఓ అద్భుతమైన పాత్రని పోషించాడు. అనన్య పాండే తెరపై అందంగా కనిపించింది. మొత్తంగా లైగర్‌ ఓ అద్భుతమైన చిత్రమని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు. 

ఫస్టాఫ్‌ యావరేజ్‌గా ఉందని, సెకండాఫ్‌ కూడా అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేదని చెబుతున్నారు. పూరి జ‌గ‌న్నాథ్ స్టోరీ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే అస్స‌లు బాగోలేద‌ని సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో కామెంట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు.

