భారత్‌లో శాటిలైట్ ఇంటర్నెట్ సేవలను ప్రారంభించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న ప్రపంచ కుబేరుడు, ఎక్స్ అధినేత ఎలాన్ మస్క్ భారత్‌ టెలికాం రంగంపై ఎక్స్ వేదికగా తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ఇందులో తన స్టార్‌లింక్ సంస్థకు భారత్‌లో లైసెన్స్ మంజూరు కావడంలో జరుగుతున్న జాప్యంపై ఆయన నేరుగా ముఖేష్ అంబానీ పేరును ప్రస్తావించారు. దీనిపై పలువురు రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారు.

తాజాగా ప్రముఖ నటుడు కమల్ హాసన్ స్పందిస్తూ.. ''మిస్టర్ మస్క్.. భారతీయుడైనా, అమెరికన్ అయినా ఏ బిలియనీర్ కూడా ఒక దేశ విధానాలను శాసించకూడదు” అంటూ.. శాటిలైట్ ఇంటర్నెట్, దేశ భద్రత, దేశీయ పరిశ్రమల రక్షణ, అమెరికా ద్వంద్వ ప్రమాణాలు, భారత్‌నెట్ కార్యక్రమంలోని లోపాలు వంటి అంశాలను ప్రస్తావించారు.

సుదూర ప్రాంతాల్లోని వారికి తక్కువ ధరలో పరిష్కారం ఎవరు అందించినా.. భారత్ స్వాగతించాలి. తక్కువ తలసరి ఆదాయం ఉన్న దేశాలలో కూడా శాటిలైట్ ఇంటర్నెట్ సరసమైనదిగా ఉండాలి. కనెక్టివిటీ అనేది డిజిటల్ అంతరాన్ని తగ్గించాలి, అంతేగానీ కొత్త అంతరాన్ని సృష్టించకూడదని కమల్ హాసన్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

మన నెట్‌వర్క్‌లు, స్పెక్ట్రమ్ కేవలం వాణిజ్య ఆస్తులు కాదని, అవి వ్యూహాత్మక మౌలిక సదుపాయాలని భారతదేశానికి తెలుసు. ప్రతి దేశం తన సొంత ప్రయోజనాల ఆధారంగా నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటుంది. పాశ్చాత్య దేశాలు తమ దేశంలో సంరక్షణవాదాన్ని పాటిస్తూ స్వేచ్ఛా మార్కెట్ల గురించి బోధించలేవు. అమెరికా తన దేశీయ పరిశ్రమను రక్షించుకోవడానికి చైనా ఎలక్ట్రిక్ వాహనాలపై 100% సుంకాలను విధించింది, అదేవిధంగా భారతదేశం కూడా తన దేశీయ తయారీదారులను రక్షించుకోవడానికి చర్యలు తీసుకుంటుంది. భద్రతాపరమైన ఆందోళనల కారణంగా ఇండియా, అమెరికా రెండూ ఆంక్షలు విధించాయి.

ఇదీ చదవండి: భారత్‌ స్టార్‌లింక్‌ పంచాయితీలో బిగ్‌ ట్విస్ట్‌!

ప్రజాస్వామ్య దేశంగా మన బలాలు, బలహీనతల గురించి భారతీయులు అంతర్గతంగా చర్చించుకుంటారు, ప్రశ్నించుకుంటారు, పరిష్కరించుకుంటారు. భారత్ ఒక ప్రజాస్వామ్య దేశం, వలస దేశం కాదు. మేము ప్రపంచాన్ని స్వాగతిస్తాం, కానీ మా భవిష్యత్తును మేమె, భారత ప్రజలమే నిర్ణయించుకుంటామని కమల్ హాసన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda. Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country. Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online. India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American.

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2026