‘జెర్సీ’పై ప్రశంసల జల్లు

నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హీరోగా గౌతమ్‌ తిన్ననూరి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన ఎమోషనల్‌ స్పోర్ట్స్ డ్రామా జెర్సీ. శుక్రవారం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చిన ఈ సినిమాపై ప్రశంసల జల్లు కురుస్తోంది. టాలీవుడ్ టాప్‌ స్టార్లు సైతం జెర్సీ అద్భుతం అంటూ ఆకాశానికి ఎత్తేస్తున్నారు. ఎన్టీఆర్.. జెర్సీ బ్రిలియంట్ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేయగా, అల్లు అర్జున్‌.. జెర్సీ తప్పక చూడాల్సిన సినిమా అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

(మూవీ రివ్యూ : జెర్సీ)

అంతేకాదు హీరోలు అల్లరి నరేష్‌, సుధీర్ బాబు, మంచు మనోజ్‌, శ్రీవిష్ణు లతో పాటు దర్శకులు సుధీర్ వర్మ, మారుతి, మెహర్ రమేష్‌, ఇంద్రగంటి మోహన కృష్ణ, గోపీ మోహన్‌, బీవీయస్‌ రవి, మధుర శ్రీధర్‌ లాంటి వారు తమ ఫీలింగ్స్‌ను అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నారు. దర్శకుడు గౌతమ్‌ తిన్ననూరి, హీరో హీరోయిన్లు నాని, శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్‌లను ప్రశంసిస్తూ ట్వీట్‌లు చేస్తున్నారు.

నాని.. 36 ఏళ్ల క్రికెటర్‌గా నటించిన ఈ సినిమాతో సాండల్‌ వుడ్ బ్యూటీ శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్‌ టాలీవుడ్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టింది. ఈ సినిమాతో తమిళ సంగీత దర్శకుడు అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్‌ తొలి విజయాన్ని అందుకోవటం విశేషం.

Just watched JERSEY. Brilliant heart touching film. I loved every aspect of it. Congratulations to the entire team. @NameisNani you rocked the show , your best film & best best performance by far. All artists & technicians did a splendid job. @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) 19 April 2019

nailed it . Last and most imp. the captain Gowtham Tinnanuri . Splendid work . Steady & Bold . Such a sweet film. Movie lovers ...its a Must watch. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) 19 April 2019

So very proud of u babai @NameisNani Truly hats off!U shined brighter than ever before! @gowtam19 please take a bow,such a brilliant brilliant film! @ShraddhaSrinath looking forward to seeing more of u on screen in this side of the woods! @anirudhofficial 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 @vamsi84 #Jersey — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) 19 April 2019

#Jersey is both heartwarming and heart-rending. Not an easy achievement. BRILLIANT performance by @NameisNani and the supporting cast, it’s a RARE and MOVING portrayal of human triumph. Please watch it. Everyone. Congrats to all. Gowtam Tinnanuri👏👍👏👍👏Stay put RIGHT THERE👏 — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) 19 April 2019

#JERSEY...what a film wow , amazing performance by @NameisNani !!!Must watch film !!! Direction by @gowtam19 is extraordinary and scintillating music by @anirudhofficial!!

Heartful congratulations to @NameisNani and @gowtam19 for a beautiful emotion driven film!❤️❤️ Cheers to the entire team of #Jersey👏👏 A must watch indeed...😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4fXJ2kIbRi — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) 19 April 2019

#JERSEY will be celebrated and it will be remembered. The film stays with me. In love with@Nameisnani's performance. Brilliantly done @gowtam19 & @ShraddhaSrinath is a class act. Congratulations all 👏👏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) 19 April 2019