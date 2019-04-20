‘జెర్సీ’పై ప్రశంసల జల్లు

నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హీరోగా గౌతమ్‌ తిన్ననూరి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన ఎమోషనల్‌ స్పోర్ట్స్ డ్రామా జెర్సీ. శుక్రవారం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చిన ఈ సినిమాపై ప్రశంసల జల్లు కురుస్తోంది. టాలీవుడ్ టాప్‌ స్టార్లు సైతం జెర్సీ అద్భుతం అంటూ ఆకాశానికి ఎత్తేస్తున్నారు. ఎన్టీఆర్.. జెర్సీ బ్రిలియంట్ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేయగా, అల్లు అర్జున్‌.. జెర్సీ తప్పక చూడాల్సిన సినిమా అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
అంతేకాదు హీరోలు అల్లరి నరేష్‌, సుధీర్ బాబు, మంచు మనోజ్‌, శ్రీవిష్ణు లతో పాటు దర్శకులు సుధీర్ వర్మ, మారుతి, మెహర్ రమేష్‌, ఇంద్రగంటి మోహన కృష్ణ, గోపీ మోహన్‌, బీవీయస్‌ రవి, మధుర శ్రీధర్‌ లాంటి వారు తమ ఫీలింగ్స్‌ను అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నారు. దర్శకుడు గౌతమ్‌ తిన్ననూరి, హీరో హీరోయిన్లు నాని, శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్‌లను ప్రశంసిస్తూ ట్వీట్‌లు చేస్తున్నారు.

నాని.. 36 ఏళ్ల క్రికెటర్‌గా నటించిన ఈ సినిమాతో సాండల్‌ వుడ్ బ్యూటీ శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్‌ టాలీవుడ్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టింది. ఈ సినిమాతో తమిళ సంగీత దర్శకుడు అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్‌ తొలి విజయాన్ని అందుకోవటం విశేషం.

