🐕 and the 🦴.... end of day games on sooryavanshi......@akshaykumar though is a very serious team captain pl hear his instructions......and his disapproval at my failed attempt 🙄@itsrohitshetty is looking most amused

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:42pm PST