బెంగళూరులో కుప్పకూలిన మరో భవనం

బెంగళూరు: కర్ణాటక రాజధాని బెంగళూరు నగరంలో మరో భవనం కూలిపోయింది. ఇక్కడి కస్తూరినగర డాక్టర్స్‌ లేఔట్‌లో మూడంతస్తుల భవనం పక్కకు ఒరిగిపోయింది. కొద్ది రోజుల క్రితమే భవనం కొద్ది కొద్దిగా ఒరుగుతుండటంతో అందులో నివాసం ఉంటుంన్న వారు ఖాళీ చేశారు. వారు ఖాళీ చేసిన కొద్ది రోజులకే భవనం గురువారం తెల్లవారుజామున ఒకవైపు పూర్తిగా కూలింది. భవనం పునాదులో లోపం ఉన్నట్లు భావిస్తున్నారు. బీఎంసీ అధికారులు సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు.

Bad times in #Bengaluru. Another building collapses. A three-storey building collapses in Kasturinagar. The incident took place this afternoon. It was in Doctors Layout in Kasturinagar. No casualties reported. This morning it was tilting. pic.twitter.com/oElxcYWDPp

— Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) October 7, 2021