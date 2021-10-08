బెంగళూరులో కుప్పకూలిన మరో భవనం

Oct 08, 2021, 09:35 IST
Karnataka: 3 Storey Building Collapse In Bengaluru - Sakshi

బెంగళూరు: కర్ణాటక రాజధాని బెంగళూరు నగరంలో మరో భవనం కూలిపోయింది. ఇక్కడి కస్తూరినగర డాక్టర్స్‌ లేఔట్‌లో మూడంతస్తుల భవనం పక్కకు ఒరిగిపోయింది. కొద్ది రోజుల క్రితమే భవనం కొద్ది కొద్దిగా ఒరుగుతుండటంతో అందులో నివాసం ఉంటుంన్న వారు ఖాళీ చేశారు. వారు ఖాళీ చేసిన కొద్ది రోజులకే భవనం గురువారం తెల్లవారుజామున ఒకవైపు పూర్తిగా కూలింది. భవనం పునాదులో లోపం ఉన్నట్లు భావిస్తున్నారు. బీఎంసీ అధికారులు సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు.

