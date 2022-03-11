రాధేశ్యామ్‌.. ఈ సినిమా కోసం రెబల్‌ స్టార్‌ ప్రభాస్‌ అభిమానులు మాత్రమే కాదు ఆల్‌ ఇండియా మూవీ లవర్స్‌ అందరూ ఆత్రుతగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. బాహుబలి, సాహో చిత్రాల తర్వాత ప్రభాస్‌ నటించిన చిత్రమిది. పీరియాడికల్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌లో ఇటలీ నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ సినిమా.. దాదాపు నాలుగేళ్ల పటు షూటింగ్‌ జరుపుకుంది. కరోనా కారణంగా పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడిన ఈ చిత్రం ఎట్టకేలకు ఈ శుక్రవారం (మార్చి 11) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు 7010 స్క్రీన్స్‌లో ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజైంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్‌కు భారీ స్పందన రావడంతో పాటు మూవీపై భారీ హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేసింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

1st half - More than decent first half

Pre-Interval to the last scene, movie went onto a whole different level

2nd half - 👌🏻

One more blockbuster for Prabhas, probably first time without any fights@idlebrainjeevi #RadheyShyam @UV_Creations @hegdepooja #Prabhas𓃵 @director_radhaa pic.twitter.com/CPqu5qI9a5 — Duggu Tej (@duggu_tej) March 10, 2022

సినిమాలో విజువల్స్‌ అదిరిపోయాయి. ప్రభాస్‌ లుక్స్‌, యాక్టింగ్‌ సరికొత్తగా ఉంది. తమన్‌ బీజీఎం ఔట్ స్టాండింగ్ అని అంటున్నారు. అలాగే ప్రభాస్‌ కెరీర్‌లో ఒక్క ఫైట్‌ సీన్‌ లేకుండా వచ్చిన ఈ మూవీ బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ హిట్‌ అని చెబుతున్నారు.

Decent - First Half

Excellent- Second half Mind blowing twist and perfectly executed story 👌 Songs visuals are Top Notch #Prabhas Looks Outstanding and peaks Performance @MusicThaman Bgm outstanding

Overall - 👌👌👌

Rating - 4/5 #RadheyShyam #RadheShyamFromTomorrow — PowerStar 🔥 (@powerstarpk007) March 10, 2022

ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ చాలా బావుంది. ఇంటర్వెల్ ముందు వచ్చే సన్నివేశం సినిమాను మరో లెవల్‌కు తీసుకెళ్లెంది. సినిమా సెకండాఫ్ ఎక్సలెంట్.ప్రభాస్ కెరీర్‌లో మరో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

Good 1st half (With minor glitches)#Prabhas & @hegdepooja chemistry worked out well ❤️ 3 Songs are visually good... 😍 Interval point & shots literally elevated the film. Excited for 2nd Half 🤷🏼‍♂️#RadheShyam#RadheShyamReview — Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) March 11, 2022

Finished the show just now #RadheyShyam

What a movie , mind blowing.

Another milestone movie in the career of #RebelStar #Prabhas Anna.

Unbelievable climax 🙏🏼#Blockbuster — DHFM_REAL (@DhfmReal) March 10, 2022

