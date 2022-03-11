Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: ప్రభాస్ ‘రాధేశ్యామ్’ టాక్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..
రాధేశ్యామ్.. ఈ సినిమా కోసం రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ అభిమానులు మాత్రమే కాదు ఆల్ ఇండియా మూవీ లవర్స్ అందరూ ఆత్రుతగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. బాహుబలి, సాహో చిత్రాల తర్వాత ప్రభాస్ నటించిన చిత్రమిది. పీరియాడికల్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్లో ఇటలీ నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ సినిమా.. దాదాపు నాలుగేళ్ల పటు షూటింగ్ జరుపుకుంది. కరోనా కారణంగా పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడిన ఈ చిత్రం ఎట్టకేలకు ఈ శుక్రవారం (మార్చి 11) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.
భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు 7010 స్క్రీన్స్లో ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజైంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్కు భారీ స్పందన రావడంతో పాటు మూవీపై భారీ హైప్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది. ఓవర్సీస్తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.
1st half - More than decent first half
Pre-Interval to the last scene, movie went onto a whole different level
2nd half - 👌🏻
One more blockbuster for Prabhas, probably first time without any fights@idlebrainjeevi #RadheyShyam @UV_Creations @hegdepooja #Prabhas𓃵 @director_radhaa pic.twitter.com/CPqu5qI9a5
సినిమాలో విజువల్స్ అదిరిపోయాయి. ప్రభాస్ లుక్స్, యాక్టింగ్ సరికొత్తగా ఉంది. తమన్ బీజీఎం ఔట్ స్టాండింగ్ అని అంటున్నారు. అలాగే ప్రభాస్ కెరీర్లో ఒక్క ఫైట్ సీన్ లేకుండా వచ్చిన ఈ మూవీ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్ అని చెబుతున్నారు.
Decent - First Half
Excellent- Second half
Mind blowing twist and perfectly executed story 👌
Songs visuals are Top Notch #Prabhas Looks Outstanding and peaks Performance @MusicThaman Bgm outstanding
Overall - 👌👌👌
Rating - 4/5 #RadheyShyam #RadheShyamFromTomorrow
ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ చాలా బావుంది. ఇంటర్వెల్ ముందు వచ్చే సన్నివేశం సినిమాను మరో లెవల్కు తీసుకెళ్లెంది. సినిమా సెకండాఫ్ ఎక్సలెంట్.ప్రభాస్ కెరీర్లో మరో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ అని ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశాడు.
#RadheShyam #RadheyShyam #RadheShyamReview : ⭐⭐⭐🌟
1st half is artistic and visually splendid.
The superficial second half is slow paced and convoluted.
Interesting premise,soulful music, and extravaganza production.
Superb BGM by #ThamanS @MusicThaman#Prabhas #Poojahegde pic.twitter.com/gU8H9GWVEt
Good 1st half (With minor glitches)#Prabhas & @hegdepooja chemistry worked out well ❤️
3 Songs are visually good... 😍
Interval point & shots literally elevated the film.
Excited for 2nd Half 🤷🏼♂️#RadheShyam#RadheShyamReview
Finished the show just now #RadheyShyam
What a movie , mind blowing.
Another milestone movie in the career of #RebelStar #Prabhas Anna.
Unbelievable climax 🙏🏼#Blockbuster
1st half ok for visuals
2nd half li8
Climax mehhh but good vfx
