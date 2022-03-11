Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: ప్రభాస్‌ ‘రాధేశ్యామ్‌’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Mar 11, 2022, 07:25 IST
Radhe Shyam Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

రాధేశ్యామ్‌.. ఈ సినిమా కోసం రెబల్‌ స్టార్‌ ప్రభాస్‌ అభిమానులు మాత్రమే కాదు ఆల్‌ ఇండియా మూవీ లవర్స్‌ అందరూ ఆత్రుతగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. బాహుబలి, సాహో చిత్రాల తర్వాత ప్రభాస్‌ నటించిన చిత్రమిది. పీరియాడికల్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌లో ఇటలీ నేపథ్యంలో  తెరకెక్కిన ఈ సినిమా.. దాదాపు నాలుగేళ్ల పటు షూటింగ్‌ జరుపుకుంది. కరోనా కారణంగా పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడిన ఈ చిత్రం ఎట్టకేలకు ఈ శుక్రవారం (మార్చి 11) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు 7010 స్క్రీన్స్‌లో ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజైంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్‌కు భారీ స్పందన రావడంతో పాటు మూవీపై భారీ హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేసింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు  పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

సినిమాలో విజువల్స్‌ అదిరిపోయాయి. ప్రభాస్‌ లుక్స్‌, యాక్టింగ్‌ సరికొత్తగా ఉంది. తమన్‌ బీజీఎం ఔట్ స్టాండింగ్ అని అంటున్నారు. అలాగే ప్రభాస్‌ కెరీర్‌లో ఒక్క ఫైట్‌ సీన్‌ లేకుండా వచ్చిన ఈ మూవీ బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ హిట్‌ అని చెబుతున్నారు. 

ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ చాలా బావుంది. ఇంటర్వెల్ ముందు వచ్చే సన్నివేశం సినిమాను మరో లెవల్‌కు తీసుకెళ్లెంది. సినిమా సెకండాఫ్ ఎక్సలెంట్.ప్రభాస్ కెరీర్‌లో మరో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు. 

