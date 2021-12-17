PushpaTwitter Review : ‘పుష్ప’ మూవీ ఎలా ఉందంటే..
Pushpa Movie Review In Telugu: స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్, జీనియస్ డైరెక్టర్ సుకుమార్ కలయికలో మైత్రీ మూవీస్ నిర్మిస్తున్న పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీ ‘పుష్ప’.‘ఆర్య, ఆర్య 2’ చిత్రాల తర్వాత హీరో అల్లు అర్జున్, దర్శకుడు సుకుమార్ కాంబినేషన్లో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం హ్యాట్రిక్ చిత్రం ఇది .రష్మిక మందాన్నా హీరోయిన్ నటిస్తోంది. దేవి శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాపై ప్రేక్షకుల్లో భారీగానే అంచనాలున్నాయి. రెండు భాగాలుగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ సినిమాలోని మొదటి పార్ట్ ‘పుష్ప - ది రైజ్’ డిసెంబర్ 17న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.
ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్, తెలంగాణతో సహా పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో రిలీజైంది. టైటిల్ అనౌన్స్ చేసినప్పటి నుంచి పుష్పపై అంచనాలు పెరిగాయి. అల్లు అర్జున్ తొలిసారి పాన్ ఇండియా చిత్రం చేయడం.. దాన్ని సుకుమార్ డైరెక్షన్ లో మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్ సంస్థ నిర్మించటంతో సూపర్ బజ్ క్రియేట్ అయ్యింది. తానికి తోడు ప్రమోషన్స్ని అల్లు అర్జున్ దగ్గర ఉండి చూసుకోవడంతో ఈ మూవీపై భారీ అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. ఇక పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది.. ఏ మేరకు తెలుగు వారిని ఈ సినిమా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది.. మొదలగు అంశాలను ట్విటర్లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు.. అవేంటో చూద్దాం.
One Man Show - @alluarjun🌟
Again Proved He Can Drag Out The Biggest Movement In Theatres.#Pushpa 💥💥💥
ఈ సినిమాకు అల్లు అర్జున్ నటనే హైలెట్ అని చెబుతున్నారు. వన్మ్యాన్ షో చేశాడని నెటిజన్స్ కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. అలాగే యాక్షన్ సీన్స్ అదిరిపోయాయి అంటున్నారు.
AA acting and dialogue delivery too good 👌👏 chithoor slang chithakoduthunnadu#Pushpa https://t.co/50qQfSJPq8
బన్నీ తప్ప ఎవరూ కనిపించలేదని ఇంకొకరు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అల్లు అర్జున్ యాక్టింగ్, డైలాగ్ డెలివరీ చాలా బావుందని... చిత్తూరు యాసలో చిట్టకొడుతున్నాడని ఒకరు పేర్కొన్నారు
#PushpaTheRise Review..
👉 @alluarjun Another Level As #PushpaRaj 🔥
👉 @iamRashmika Lived In Her Charcter😍
👉 Songs,Love Track,Comedy,Visuals,Fights,Emotions🤙
👉 @Samanthaprabhu2 🔥
👉Climax👌
👉Bgm And Dubbing Could Have Been Better👍#Pushpa pic.twitter.com/bpbhxi2Tt7
Pushpa one word review: Outstanding.
Allu Arjun best ever performance till date,,
full mass entertainer....
Racy first half with intense second half...
Direction, Music, BGM, DOP top class..
Good end to wait for THE RULEEEE......#Pushpareview #PushpaUSAPremiereOnDec16 #Pushpa
ST: #Pushpa💥
Thaggedhe Le..!!! pic.twitter.com/FcTbCM9TYr
Good first half!
Works for most of the time. Enough dose of entertainment.#Pushpa
#Pushpa fans ke nachatla inka family's ela vastru ra https://t.co/FFOOxW2gD1
#Pushpa
Allu Arjun Mass performance, movie superb
#Alluarjun #pushpa #taggedele #blockbustermovie #industryhit 300 crore collection in 3 days. #Alluarjun acting is next level.. he deserves National award for his acting.. #iconstar #Panindiahitmovie https://t.co/h3sZsob29c
Good First Half 💥🔥🤙
Excellent Second Half💥🔥👌
Bunny Is Just 💥🔥👌#Pushpa
Arey ee rashmik gadini close up shots theeyakandra 😭😭🤢#Pushpa
#Pushpa-Winner🔥
Decent/Good reviews, though not expected level from #Sukumar.
2nd Half >> 1st half, and this guarantees the box office success 👌@alluarjun 😍 #FahadhFaasil🔥#Pushpa#Pushpareview #PushpaReleaseDAY #Puspa #AlluArjun #Samantha #Rashmika #ThaggedeLe #PuspaTheRise https://t.co/KrFXkGPvZr pic.twitter.com/bXlHe19o6J
#Pushpa full meals#PushpaRaj #PushpaReview#PushpatwitterReview #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th pic.twitter.com/1hQIQwkbVc
#pushpa its decent 3/5 - hit mixed reviews from anties or ppl with high expectations,its a Don/Godfather journey and does good justice to it,the grittiness has to be portrayed like in Godfather movies how the rise happens- some may feel low expecting script twists, well done
Honest review as Bunny's Due hard fan ---
First half starting 20 min will feel like some lag... but Trust me ... totally different bunny you are going to see 🔥🔥 mass !!! Mass!!! Mass!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Proud to be a fan of #AlluArjun #Pushpa #PushpaTheRiseFromTMRW #PushpaTheRise
#PushpaTheRise BLOCKBUSTER.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Escapist cinema at its best... Aces: Allu Arjun's power-packed act + Swag+ dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense... Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon.#Pushpa #AlluArjun #PushpaReview pic.twitter.com/Ojxg20qpEm
1st half @alluarjun Nata vishwaroopam🔥🔥
Pichaaa masssss 🔥 one man show 🔥 #PushpaRaj comedy timing 👌👌🤩@iamRashmika and @alluarjun scenes 😘❤️
Mental masss anthe
Waiting for second half #Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#PushpaTheRise https://t.co/P0GdA2u7bO
