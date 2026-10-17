కియోసాకి చెప్పిన 5 డబ్బు సమస్యలు

రాబర్ట్ కియోసాకి డబ్బుకు సంబంధించిన ఐదు రకాల సమస్యల గురించి పేర్కొన్నారు. చాలామందికి అసలు డబ్బే ఉండదు. కొందరు సంపాదిస్తున్నా అవసరాలకు సరిపోదు. మరికొందరు సంపాదించిన దానికంటే ఎక్కువ ఖర్చు చేస్తారు. ఇంకొందరు భవిష్యత్తు కోసం డబ్బు దాచుకోలేరు. చివరిగా.. కొంతమందికి చాలా డబ్బు ఉన్నా దాన్ని ఎలా నిర్వహించాలో తెలియక సమస్యలు ఎదురవుతాయి.

కియోసాకి చెప్పిన ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయం ఏంటంటే, తాను కూడా ఈ ఐదు సమస్యలను తన జీవితంలో ఎదుర్కొన్నారట. అయితే మొదటి నాలుగు సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించుకునే క్రమంలో ఎన్నో విషయాలు నేర్చుకుని, ఆర్థికంగా తెలివిగా మారానని చెబుతున్నారు. ఇప్పుడు తనకు ఐదో సమస్య అయిన 'చాలా డబ్బు ఉండటం' అనే పరిస్థితి వచ్చిందని అంటున్నారు.

డబ్బు సమస్యలు

జీవితంలో డబ్బు లేకపోవడం ఒక సమస్య అయితే.. చేతిలో ఎక్కువ డబ్బు ఉండటం కూడా కొన్నిసార్లు సమస్యే. మనం సంపాదించిన దానికంటే ఎక్కువ ఖర్చు పెట్టడం, భవిష్యత్తు కోసం డబ్బు దాచుకోకపోవడం, డబ్బును ఎలా నిర్వహించాలో తెలియకపోవడం వల్ల చాలామంది ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బందుల్లో పడుతుంటారు. డబ్బు సంపాదించడం ఎంత ముఖ్యమో, దాన్ని సరిగ్గా నిర్వహించడం కూడా అంతే ముఖ్యం అంటారు రాబర్ట్ కియోసాకి.

EVERY ONE HAS $ PROBLEMs Some are: 1: No money at all 2: Do not earn enough 3: Spend more than earn 4: No money for future 5: Too much money. I have had all five problems. The good news is by solving the first four problems…. I learned from each problem, got smartee, and now have problem number five. What’s your problem? Take care…..

ఒక వ్యక్తి ఒక్కసారిగా కోటీశ్వరుడు కావచ్చు. కానీ ఆ డబ్బును ఎలా ఉపయోగించాలో తెలియకపోతే.. ఎంత సంపాదించినా చివరికి ఖాళీ చేతులతో మిగిలిపోవచ్చు. సెలబ్రిటీలు, క్రీడాకారులు, లాటరీలో డబ్బు గెలుచుకున్నవాళ్లు చాలామంది సరైన ఆర్థిక అవగాహన లేకపోవడం వల్ల తమ సంపదను కోల్పోతుంటారు. కొందరు అవసరానికి మించి ఖర్చు చేస్తే, మరికొందరు ఇతరులను గుడ్డిగా నమ్మి డబ్బు పోగొట్టుకుంటారు.

డబ్బు కోల్పోతే.. జీవితం ముగిసినట్లేనా?

అయితే.. డబ్బు కోల్పోయినంత మాత్రాన జీవితం ముగిసిపోయినట్లు కాదు. ఆ నష్టం నుంచి మనం ఏం నేర్చుకున్నామన్నదే ముఖ్యం. ఒకసారి తప్పు జరిగితే, అదే తప్పు మళ్లీ జరగకుండా జాగ్రత్తపడాలి. ఎక్కడ పొరపాటు చేశామో అర్థం చేసుకుని, మన ఆలోచనా విధానాన్ని మార్చుకోవాలి. అలా చేసినప్పుడే మనం ఆర్థికంగా ఎదగగలుగుతాం.

ఇదీ చదవండి: పసిడి ప్రియులకు షాక్.. బంగారం ధరల్లో మార్పు!

మన చదువుల్లో కూడా ఇదే సమస్య కనిపిస్తుంది. తప్పు చేస్తే.. తిడతారనే భయంతో చాలామంది కొత్త విషయాలు ప్రయత్నించడానికి వెనుకాడతారు. కానీ జీవితంలో ప్రతి తప్పు ఒక పాఠమే. తప్పులు చేయకూడదని భయపడటం కంటే, చేసిన తప్పుల నుంచి నేర్చుకోవడం ముఖ్యం. అందుకే రాబర్ట్ కియోసాకి, ఆయన భార్య కిమ్ కలిసి 'క్యాష్‌ఫ్లో' అనే బోర్డ్ గేమ్‌ను రూపొందించారు. నిజమైన డబ్బును నష్టపోకుండా.. ఆటలో డబ్బును ఉపయోగిస్తూ ఆర్థిక నిర్ణయాలు ఎలా తీసుకోవాలో నేర్చుకోవడం దీని ఉద్దేశం.

TOO MUCH MONEY to NO MONEY Thank you for reading my previous text. I waited before adding MONEY PROBLEM # 6. 6. TOO MUCH MONEY to NO MONEY. This problem hsppens a lot to many who are suddenly rich. Many professional athletes, movie strs, lottery winners, inheritance rich….are overnight rich. The money goes to their heads and egos take over, or they turn the access to their money to dishonest people like managers, accountants, attorneys, family members…and their fortune is GONE!!!! I’ve experience this too, several times. The good news is, losing everything was a good thing for me because my rich dad taught me….going from rich to poor can be a great teacher….if one learns from the mistake, turns the mistake into a life lesson, and grows more financially intelligent versus more financially bitter. Humans were designed to make mistakes, learn, and grow smarter. The biggest problem humans have is our educational system punishes people who make mistakes, rather than teach “how to learn from our mistakes.” Many poor people are poor because they are afraid of making mistakes, or they made mistakes and did not learn from their mistakes. Thats why Kim and I created our board game Cashflow so players can learn from their mistakes with fake money….not real money. Take care. Make mistakes, learn, grow, and enjoy a richer life.

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 16, 2026