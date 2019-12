Thanku @mahi7781 bai & @sakshisingh_r for having us there 🤗🤗We all had a wonderful time !! #unforgettabletrip @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @priiyanshuchopraa @aarticia

A post shared by Jassie Gill (@jassie.gill) on Dec 3, 2019 at 6:23am PST