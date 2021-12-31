ఒక్కరోజులో 24.39 లక్షలు.. ఒక్క గంటలో 2.79 లక్షలు.. ఐటీ ఫైలింగ్‌లో రికార్డ్‌ !

Dec 31, 2021, 09:08 IST
Income Tax Department Says Record Number of E filing Happened On December 30 - Sakshi

ఇన్‌కం ట్యాక్స్‌ రిటర్న్స్‌ దాఖలు విషయంలో డిసెంబరు 30న రికార్డు చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఐటీ రిటర్న్స్‌కి చివరి తేదీ సమీపించడంతో భారీ స్పందన వచ్చింది. డిసెంబరు 30వ తేదిన ఒక్క రోజులేనే దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 24.39 లక్షల మంది ఐటీ రిటర్న్‌ దాఖలు చేశారు. ఇందులో చివరి గంటలో ఏకంగా అయితే 2.79 లక్షల ఫైళ్లు దాఖలయినట్టు ఆదాయపు పన్ను శాఖ వెల్లడించింది. 2021 డిసెంబరు 30 ఇప్పటి వరకు మొత్తం 5.34 కోట్ల మంది ఐటీ రిటర్న్స్‌ సమర్పించారు. కాగా డిసెంబరు 31తో ఐటీ దాఖలకు గడువు ముగిసిపోతుంది.

కేంద్ర ఆర్థిక మంత్రి నిర్మలా సీతారామన్‌ ఎన్ని హామీలు ఇచ్చినా.. హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేసినా ఐటీ రిటర్న్స్‌ ఈ ఫైలింగ్‌లో సమస్యలు తొలగిపోవడం లేదు. పదే పదే సాంకేతిక సమస్యలు (ఎర్రర్స్‌) ఎదురవుతున్నాయి. చివరి తేది సమీపించడంతో భారీ సంఖ్యలో ఐటీ రిటర్న్స్‌ కోసం ఈ ఫైలింగ్‌ పోర్టల్‌కి లాగిన్‌ అయ్యారు. వీరిలో చాలా మంది టెక్నికల్‌ గ్లిచెస్‌తో తాము విసిగిపోయామంటూ ట్వీట్లు చేశారు. 

చదవండి:జీఎస్‌టీ పరిహారం మరో ఐదేళ్లు పొడిగించండి

Read latest Business News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
business news
Income Tax (IT)
Finance Ministery
E filing
technical glitch



 

Read also in:
Back to Top