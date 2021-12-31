ఇన్‌కం ట్యాక్స్‌ రిటర్న్స్‌ దాఖలు విషయంలో డిసెంబరు 30న రికార్డు చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఐటీ రిటర్న్స్‌కి చివరి తేదీ సమీపించడంతో భారీ స్పందన వచ్చింది. డిసెంబరు 30వ తేదిన ఒక్క రోజులేనే దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 24.39 లక్షల మంది ఐటీ రిటర్న్‌ దాఖలు చేశారు. ఇందులో చివరి గంటలో ఏకంగా అయితే 2.79 లక్షల ఫైళ్లు దాఖలయినట్టు ఆదాయపు పన్ను శాఖ వెల్లడించింది. 2021 డిసెంబరు 30 ఇప్పటి వరకు మొత్తం 5.34 కోట్ల మంది ఐటీ రిటర్న్స్‌ సమర్పించారు. కాగా డిసెంబరు 31తో ఐటీ దాఖలకు గడువు ముగిసిపోతుంది.

More than 5.34 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 8pm today.

This includes 24.39 lakh #ITRs filed today itself with 2.79 lakh #ITRs filed in the last one hour.

Hope you have filed yours too!

If not, please file by the due date ie 31st December, 2021.

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2021