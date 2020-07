Did you see this surprise coming your way? #IndianIdol is back! Online Auditions for Season 12 begin from 25th July only on Sony Liv App, so get ready for your #GharSeManchTak journey! @sonylivindia @adityanarayanofficial

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Jul 11, 2020 at 7:30am PDT