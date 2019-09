You wanted to see me successful in life and now that i have so many people loving me and praising me ur not there to see that. I wish i could atleast see you for the last time. Mom dad could not send any information cause they knew how important Bigg boss was for me and they dint wanted this to effect my game but they dint know you were equally important for me in life . By the time I could come out of my elimination shock i got another huge shock of you being No more. There has been so much of greef at home and still everyone trying to stay happy and support me . I want nothing more in life after seeing all the love and support from all over . Mama you were the best, Your the best and will always remain the best. Ill always have the regret of not getting to see u for the last time. Love you forever. May your soul rest in peace.

