 పూజా ఖేద్కర్‌కు UPSC షాక్‌.. అభ్యర్థిత్వం రద్దు | Upsc Cancel Candidature Of Trainee Ias Officer Puja Khedkar | Sakshi
పూజా ఖేద్కర్‌కు యూపీఎస్సీ షాక్‌.. అభ్యర్థిత్వం రద్దు.. మళ్లీ పరీక్ష రాయకుండా బ్యాన్‌

Published Fri, Jul 19 2024 2:43 PM | Last Updated on Fri, Jul 19 2024 3:08 PM

Upsc Cancel Candidature Of Trainee Ias Officer Puja Khedkar

వివాదాస్పద ట్రెయినీ ఐఏఎస్‌ అధికారిణి పూజా ఖేద్కర్‌కు యూనియన్ పబ్లిక్ సర్వీస్ కమిషన్(UPSC) షాకిచ్చింది. నకిలీ దృవీకరణ పత్రాలు సమర్పించారని తేలడంతో యూపీఎస్సీ  ఆమె ఐఏఎస్‌ సెలక్షన్‌ను క్యాన్సిల్‌ చేస్తూ షోకాజ్‌ నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది. ఆమెపై ఎఫ్‌ఐఆర్‌ ఫైల్‌ చేయడంతో పాటు భవిష్యత్‌లో యూపీఎస్సీ నిర్వహించే పరీక్షల్లో పాల్గొనకుండా డీబార్‌ చేసినట్లు జాతీయ మీడియా కథనాలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి.

