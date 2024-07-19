వివాదాస్పద ట్రెయినీ ఐఏఎస్‌ అధికారిణి పూజా ఖేద్కర్‌కు యూనియన్ పబ్లిక్ సర్వీస్ కమిషన్(UPSC) షాకిచ్చింది. నకిలీ దృవీకరణ పత్రాలు సమర్పించారని తేలడంతో యూపీఎస్సీ ఆమె ఐఏఎస్‌ సెలక్షన్‌ను క్యాన్సిల్‌ చేస్తూ షోకాజ్‌ నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది. ఆమెపై ఎఫ్‌ఐఆర్‌ ఫైల్‌ చేయడంతో పాటు భవిష్యత్‌లో యూపీఎస్సీ నిర్వహించే పరీక్షల్లో పాల్గొనకుండా డీబార్‌ చేసినట్లు జాతీయ మీడియా కథనాలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి.

UPSC has, initiated a series of actions against her, including Criminal Prosecution by filing an FIR with the Police Authorities and has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/ debarment from future… pic.twitter.com/ho417v93Ek

