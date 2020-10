An experience to remember ❤️ .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host ! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before 😊.. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show ) Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this 😁.. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy ❤️ And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4 🙏 Styled by @pallavi_85 Saree @kshitijjalori Jewellery @krsalajewellery 📷 @stories_throughthelens

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 29, 2020 at 12:24am PDT