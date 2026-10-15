 మార్కెట్లోకి రిలయన్స్ కొత్త బ్రాండ్! | Reliance Starts New Rivalry With ITC Amul And Others With a Rs 20 Drink | Sakshi
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మార్కెట్లోకి రిలయన్స్ కొత్త బ్రాండ్!

Oct 15 2026 1:20 PM | Updated on Oct 15 2026 1:36 PM

Reliance Starts New Rivalry With ITC Amul And Others With a Rs 20 Drink

పానీయాల మార్కెట్‌లో ఇప్పటికే క్యాంపా కోలాతో పోటీ పెంచిన రిలయన్స్ కంపెనీ.. ఇప్పుడు మరో కొత్త విభాగంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టింది. రిలయన్స్ కన్జ్యూమర్ ప్రొడక్ట్స్ తాజాగా 'జాయ్‌ల్యాండ్' (Joyland) పేరుతో ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్‌ను మార్కెట్లోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది. ముందుగా ఈ ఉత్పత్తిని సంస్థ తమిళనాడులో ప్రారంభించింది. దీని ధరను రూ.20గా నిర్ణయించింది. దీంతో ఇప్పటికే మార్కెట్లో ఉన్న అమూల్, ఐటీసీ వంటి కంపెనీలకు గట్టి పోటీ ఏర్పడింది.

స్ట్రాబెర్రీ, వెనిల్లా రుచుల్లో..
జాయ్‌ల్యాండ్ ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్‌ను పాల ఆధారిత పదార్థాలతో తయారు చేస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం కంపెనీ దీనిని స్ట్రాబెర్రీ, వెనిల్లా రుచుల్లో అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది.

కాగా.. ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్ మార్కెట్‌లో ఇప్పటికే అమూల్ కూల్, మదర్ డెయిరీ, నందిని, సన్‌ఫీస్ట్ స్మూధ్, కావిన్స్ వంటి బ్రాండ్లు ఉన్నాయి. వీటికి ఇప్పటికే వినియోగదారుల్లో మంచి గుర్తింపు ఉంది. ఇలాంటి సమయంలో.. రిలయన్స్ కూడా ఈ రంగంలోకి రావడంతో కంపెనీల మధ్య పోటీ పెరగనుంది.

ఇదీ చదవండి: నేనింకా దొంగనేనా?.. విజయ్ మాల్యా సంచలన ట్వీట్

ధరలో తేడా లేదు
ఇప్పటికే రిలయన్స్ రూ.10 ధరతో క్యాంపా కోలాను మార్కెట్లోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది. కోకా-కోలా, పెప్సీ వంటి అంతర్జాతీయ బ్రాండ్లకు పోటీ ఇవ్వాలనే లక్ష్యంతో అడుగులు వేసింది. ఇప్పుడు ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్ మార్కెట్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించడం ద్వారా తన పానీయాల వ్యాపారాన్ని మరింత విస్తరించాలని చూస్తోంది. అయితే, ఈసారి ధర విషయంలో పెద్దగా మార్పు లేదు. ఎందుకంటే.. ఇప్పటికే ఉన్న బ్రాండ్లు కూడా దాదాపు ఇదే ధరల వద్ద ఉత్పత్తులను విక్రయిస్తున్నాయి. కాబట్టి రిలయన్స్ కొత్త ఉత్పత్తి ఏ మాత్రం ఆదరణ పొందుతుందో వేచి చూడాలి.

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