మార్కెట్లోకి రిలయన్స్ కొత్త బ్రాండ్!

పానీయాల మార్కెట్‌లో ఇప్పటికే క్యాంపా కోలాతో పోటీ పెంచిన రిలయన్స్ కంపెనీ.. ఇప్పుడు మరో కొత్త విభాగంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టింది. రిలయన్స్ కన్జ్యూమర్ ప్రొడక్ట్స్ తాజాగా 'జాయ్‌ల్యాండ్' (Joyland) పేరుతో ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్‌ను మార్కెట్లోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది. ముందుగా ఈ ఉత్పత్తిని సంస్థ తమిళనాడులో ప్రారంభించింది. దీని ధరను రూ.20గా నిర్ణయించింది. దీంతో ఇప్పటికే మార్కెట్లో ఉన్న అమూల్, ఐటీసీ వంటి కంపెనీలకు గట్టి పోటీ ఏర్పడింది.

స్ట్రాబెర్రీ, వెనిల్లా రుచుల్లో..

జాయ్‌ల్యాండ్ ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్‌ను పాల ఆధారిత పదార్థాలతో తయారు చేస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం కంపెనీ దీనిని స్ట్రాబెర్రీ, వెనిల్లా రుచుల్లో అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది.

కాగా.. ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్ మార్కెట్‌లో ఇప్పటికే అమూల్ కూల్, మదర్ డెయిరీ, నందిని, సన్‌ఫీస్ట్ స్మూధ్, కావిన్స్ వంటి బ్రాండ్లు ఉన్నాయి. వీటికి ఇప్పటికే వినియోగదారుల్లో మంచి గుర్తింపు ఉంది. ఇలాంటి సమయంలో.. రిలయన్స్ కూడా ఈ రంగంలోకి రావడంతో కంపెనీల మధ్య పోటీ పెరగనుంది.

ఇదీ చదవండి: నేనింకా దొంగనేనా?.. విజయ్ మాల్యా సంచలన ట్వీట్

ధరలో తేడా లేదు

ఇప్పటికే రిలయన్స్ రూ.10 ధరతో క్యాంపా కోలాను మార్కెట్లోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది. కోకా-కోలా, పెప్సీ వంటి అంతర్జాతీయ బ్రాండ్లకు పోటీ ఇవ్వాలనే లక్ష్యంతో అడుగులు వేసింది. ఇప్పుడు ఫ్లేవర్డ్ మిల్క్ మార్కెట్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించడం ద్వారా తన పానీయాల వ్యాపారాన్ని మరింత విస్తరించాలని చూస్తోంది. అయితే, ఈసారి ధర విషయంలో పెద్దగా మార్పు లేదు. ఎందుకంటే.. ఇప్పటికే ఉన్న బ్రాండ్లు కూడా దాదాపు ఇదే ధరల వద్ద ఉత్పత్తులను విక్రయిస్తున్నాయి. కాబట్టి రిలయన్స్ కొత్త ఉత్పత్తి ఏ మాత్రం ఆదరణ పొందుతుందో వేచి చూడాలి.

Media Release - Reliance Consumer Products marks strategic entry into the ready-to-drink dairy category with the launch of Joyland Flavoured Milk Made with authentic dairy ingredients, Joyland delivers dairy goodness and taste at ₹20 Chennai, 14th October 2026: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), today announced the launch of Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu, marking its strategic entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market. Made with authentic dairy ingredients and priced at ₹20, Joyland brings consumers in the state a range that combines the goodness of dairy with flavours such as Strawberry and Vanilla. The launch extends RCPL’s Total Beverage portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to bringing world-class products to consumers at accessible prices. Staying true to the company’s promise of ‘Global Quality at Affordable Price’, Joyland offers authentic taste and a quality dairy experience in a convenient, ready-to-drink format. T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said: “Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL’s portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers. With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households. Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India.” Backed by RCPL’s distribution infrastructure, retail scale and consumer insights, Joyland is available in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect. The launch reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the ready-to-drink dairy market, with plans to introduce additional flavours and expand into multiple dairy beverage categories. Following its launch in Tamil Nadu, Joyland will be progressively rolled out across India. About Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is on a mission to empower the everyday life of consumers. With a strong commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction, RCPL blends global standards with local insights to create products that resonate with consumers while being accessible to everyone at honest prices and within an arm’s length of desire. Backed by the robust infrastructure and trust of RIL, the company aims to offer solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers, fostering long-term relationships with communities and contributing to the nation’s growth. RCPL is on a journey of shaping the future of the consumer goods industry by meeting the diverse needs of households and communities, offering solutions that are world-class, trusted, value-driven and reflect the evolving lifestyle of today’s consumer.

— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 14, 2026