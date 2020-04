Quarantined Dad things ! #playingprincesstomyprincess #alsohercanvas #stickertattoos #nailposhish #makeuptransformation #thosewithissues #allofitwashesoff #yeahyouknowwhoyouare #allyouinstacops

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Apr 9, 2020 at 7:41am PDT