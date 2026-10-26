 'నేను BHIM యాప్‌కు మారిపోయా': ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా | Anand Mahindra Switched to The BHIM App | Sakshi
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'నేను BHIM యాప్‌కు మారిపోయా': ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా

Oct 26 2026 7:48 PM | Updated on Oct 26 2026 8:10 PM

Anand Mahindra Switched to The BHIM App

టెక్నాలజీ పెరుగుతున్న తరుణంలో డిజిటల్ చెల్లింపులు మన జీవితంలో ఒక భాగమైపోయాయి. సాధారణ పౌరుల దగ్గర నుంచి సెలబ్రిటీల వరకు దాదాపు అందరూ యూపీఐ పేమెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. పారిశ్రామిక వేత్త 'ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా' కూడా డిజిటల్ పేమెంట్స్ యాప్ వాడుతున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు. అయితే.. తన ఫ్రెండ్ వల్ల, తనకు ఒక కొత్త అనుభవం ఎదురైందని, వెంటనే దేశీయ యాప్‌కు మారిపోయినట్లు వెల్లడించారు.

ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రాను తన ఫ్రెండ్.. తనని ఏ డిజిటల్ పేమెంట్స్ యాప్ వాడుతున్నావని అడిగారు. తాను చెప్పగానే.. మన సొంత భారతీయ యాప్ అయిన భీమ్ (BHIM) ఎందుకు వాడకూడదు? అని అడిగారు. దాని గురించి నాకు పెద్దగా తెలియదని నేను ఒప్పుకున్నానని ఆయన తన ట్వీట్ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు.

దిలీప్ అస్బే సంభాషణ
ఈ క్రమంలో నేషనల్ పేమెంట్స్ కార్పొరేషన్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా (NPCI) ఎండీ, సీఈఓ దిలీప్ అస్బేతో మాట్లాడే అవకాశం లభించింది. ఆ సంభాషణలో డిజిటల్ చెల్లింపుల వెనుక పనిచేసే వ్యవస్థ గురించి ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయాలు తెలుసుకున్నట్లు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా పేర్కొన్నారు.

మనం రోజూ ఉపయోగించే ఫోన్‌పే, గూగుల్ పే, పేటీఎం, భీమ్ వంటి యాప్‌లు వేర్వేరుగా కనిపించినా.. యూపీఐ ద్వారా డబ్బులు పంపించడానికి, స్వీకరించడానికి ఒకే విధమైన చెల్లింపుల వ్యవస్థను ఉపయోగిస్తాయి. దీన్ని రైల్వే వ్యవస్థతో పోల్చవచ్చు. రైళ్లు వేర్వేరుగా ఉన్నా, అవి ప్రయాణించడానికి రైల్వే ట్రాక్‌లు అవసరం. అలాగే.. యూపీఐ చెల్లింపుల వ్యవస్థను అభివృద్ధి చేయడంలో, నిర్వహించడంలో నేషనల్ పేమెంట్స్ కార్పొరేషన్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా (NPCI) కీలక పాత్ర పోషిస్తోంది.

BHIM యాప్‌కు చేంజ్
దిలీప్ అస్బేను కలిసిన తర్వాత ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రాను ఎక్కువగా ఆకట్టుకున్నది ఆయన సాధించిన విజయాలు మాత్రమే కాదు.. ఆయనలోని నిరాడంబరత కూడా. ఆర్థిక, సాంకేతిక రంగాల్లో మంచి గుర్తింపు ఉన్నప్పటికీ, ఆయనలో ఎలాంటి ఆర్భాటం కనిపించలేదని పేర్కొన్నారు. తన బృందం సాధించిన విజయాల పట్ల గర్వపడుతూనే.. దేశానికి సేవ చేసే అవకాశం లభించినందుకు కృతజ్ఞతతో ఉండటం తనకు నచ్చిందని చెప్పారు. దిలీప్ తల్లి ఉపాధ్యాయురాలని తెలుసుకున్న తర్వాత, పిల్లల్లో మంచి విలువలు పెంపొందించడంలో తల్లిదండ్రుల పాత్ర ఎంత ముఖ్యమో కూడా గుర్తుచేసుకున్నారు. ఈ మొత్తం సంభాషణ తర్వాత.. తాను BHIM యాప్‌కు మారినట్లు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా వెల్లడించారు.

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