టెక్నాలజీ పెరుగుతున్న తరుణంలో డిజిటల్ చెల్లింపులు మన జీవితంలో ఒక భాగమైపోయాయి. సాధారణ పౌరుల దగ్గర నుంచి సెలబ్రిటీల వరకు దాదాపు అందరూ యూపీఐ పేమెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. పారిశ్రామిక వేత్త 'ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా' కూడా డిజిటల్ పేమెంట్స్ యాప్ వాడుతున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు. అయితే.. తన ఫ్రెండ్ వల్ల, తనకు ఒక కొత్త అనుభవం ఎదురైందని, వెంటనే దేశీయ యాప్‌కు మారిపోయినట్లు వెల్లడించారు.

ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రాను తన ఫ్రెండ్.. తనని ఏ డిజిటల్ పేమెంట్స్ యాప్ వాడుతున్నావని అడిగారు. తాను చెప్పగానే.. మన సొంత భారతీయ యాప్ అయిన భీమ్ (BHIM) ఎందుకు వాడకూడదు? అని అడిగారు. దాని గురించి నాకు పెద్దగా తెలియదని నేను ఒప్పుకున్నానని ఆయన తన ట్వీట్ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు.

దిలీప్ అస్బే సంభాషణ

ఈ క్రమంలో నేషనల్ పేమెంట్స్ కార్పొరేషన్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా (NPCI) ఎండీ, సీఈఓ దిలీప్ అస్బేతో మాట్లాడే అవకాశం లభించింది. ఆ సంభాషణలో డిజిటల్ చెల్లింపుల వెనుక పనిచేసే వ్యవస్థ గురించి ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయాలు తెలుసుకున్నట్లు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా పేర్కొన్నారు.

మనం రోజూ ఉపయోగించే ఫోన్‌పే, గూగుల్ పే, పేటీఎం, భీమ్ వంటి యాప్‌లు వేర్వేరుగా కనిపించినా.. యూపీఐ ద్వారా డబ్బులు పంపించడానికి, స్వీకరించడానికి ఒకే విధమైన చెల్లింపుల వ్యవస్థను ఉపయోగిస్తాయి. దీన్ని రైల్వే వ్యవస్థతో పోల్చవచ్చు. రైళ్లు వేర్వేరుగా ఉన్నా, అవి ప్రయాణించడానికి రైల్వే ట్రాక్‌లు అవసరం. అలాగే.. యూపీఐ చెల్లింపుల వ్యవస్థను అభివృద్ధి చేయడంలో, నిర్వహించడంలో నేషనల్ పేమెంట్స్ కార్పొరేషన్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా (NPCI) కీలక పాత్ర పోషిస్తోంది.

BHIM యాప్‌కు చేంజ్

దిలీప్ అస్బేను కలిసిన తర్వాత ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రాను ఎక్కువగా ఆకట్టుకున్నది ఆయన సాధించిన విజయాలు మాత్రమే కాదు.. ఆయనలోని నిరాడంబరత కూడా. ఆర్థిక, సాంకేతిక రంగాల్లో మంచి గుర్తింపు ఉన్నప్పటికీ, ఆయనలో ఎలాంటి ఆర్భాటం కనిపించలేదని పేర్కొన్నారు. తన బృందం సాధించిన విజయాల పట్ల గర్వపడుతూనే.. దేశానికి సేవ చేసే అవకాశం లభించినందుకు కృతజ్ఞతతో ఉండటం తనకు నచ్చిందని చెప్పారు. దిలీప్ తల్లి ఉపాధ్యాయురాలని తెలుసుకున్న తర్వాత, పిల్లల్లో మంచి విలువలు పెంపొందించడంలో తల్లిదండ్రుల పాత్ర ఎంత ముఖ్యమో కూడా గుర్తుచేసుకున్నారు. ఈ మొత్తం సంభాషణ తర్వాత.. తాను BHIM యాప్‌కు మారినట్లు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా వెల్లడించారు.

A friend recently asked me which digital payments app I was using. When I told her, she promptly asked, “Why not use BHIM, our very own Indian app?” I admitted I didn’t know much about it. “Well, let me introduce you to someone you’ll enjoy meeting.” That someone was Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Dilip kindly agreed to come over for a chat. That conversation was illuminating, to put it mildly. We all know the payment apps we use every day. PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM… But think of them as trains running on a railway network. NPCI provides the tracks. And what an extraordinary railway India has built! In September, UPI alone processed over 2,400 crore transactions. That’s more than 80 crore transactions every single day! India is now the world’s largest real-time payments market. A true global force multiplier. And Dilip has been one of the key people behind that remarkable achievement. His mind is buzzing with plans to build more ‘railroads’ that will enable new apps in wider financial spheres. But here’s what struck me most about him. Not the scale of his achievement. Not his knowledge of the technology. His humility. Dilip is well known in financial & technology circles. But I met a man with no airs, no sense of self-importance & seemingly little interest in the spotlight. Just immense pride in what his team has accomplished & a genuine sense of privilege at being able to serve his country. I also learned that his mother was a teacher. Perhaps I’m biased, but I’ve always believed that mothers who are teachers have a special knack for instilling values that last a lifetime. And I couldn’t help wondering if that explained something about Dilip’s grounded personality. People like him derive their satisfaction not from being seen, but from seeing their work make a difference. Thank you, Dilip, for the conversation. And for reminding me that ambition & humility can indeed travel together on the railroad to success. And I’ve switched to the BHIM app now! #MondayMotivation

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2026