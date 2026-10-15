సీజేపీ నేతల అరెస్టుపై స్పందించిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. సీజేపీ నేతల అరెస్ట్‌పై స్పందించారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియలో లోపాలను సరిదిద్దాలి. ముందస్తు చర్యలతోనే మెరుగైన పరిష్కారం. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియపై ప్రజల విశ్వాసాన్ని పునురుద్దరించాలి. అరెస్టులతో సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదు అంటూ పోస్టు చేశారు.

A proactive approach always yields better results than a reactive stance. The system has a flaw that needs to be corrected. Trust in the electoral process must be restored. The arrests of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka do not solve anything; it only aggravates the situation. I empathise with @SauravDassss and @AshutoshRanka.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 14, 2026