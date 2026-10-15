 సీజేపీ నేతల అరెస్టుపై స్పందించిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ | YS jagan react On CJP leaders Arrest Issue | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

సీజేపీ నేతల అరెస్టుపై స్పందించిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Oct 15 2026 7:10 AM | Updated on Oct 15 2026 7:20 AM

YS jagan react On CJP leaders Arrest Issue

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. సీజేపీ నేతల అరెస్ట్‌పై స్పందించారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియలో లోపాలను సరిదిద్దాలి. ముందస్తు చర్యలతోనే మెరుగైన పరిష్కారం. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియపై ప్రజల విశ్వాసాన్ని పునురుద్దరించాలి. అరెస్టులతో సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదు అంటూ పోస్టు చేశారు. 

ఇదీ చదవండి: సత్వర విచారణ షాకా?

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

విజయనగరం : నూతన వధూవరులకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఆశ్వీరాదం (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

తిరుమల : ముత్యపుపందిరిపై సీతా స్వయంవరం అలంకారంలో శ్రీవారు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

హైదరాబాద్ ఉప్పల్‌ స్టేడియంలో టీ20 జోష్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

వియత్నాం ట్రిప్ ఫుల్‌గా ఎంజాయ్ చేసిన మీనాక్షి చౌదరి (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

బేబీ బంప్‌తో సమంత ఫొటోషూట్ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Minister Nadendla Manohar Vs Alapati Rajendra Prasad For Tenali Municipality 1
Video_icon

భగ్గుమన్న తెనాలి.. మున్సిపల్ సీటు కోసం కొట్లాట
Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case Muskan And Sahil Sentenced To Death 2
Video_icon

భర్తను చంపి బ్లూ డ్రమ్ లో మృతదేహం.. ముస్కాన్, సాహిల్ కు ఉరిశిక్ష!
Big Shock For Janasena 15 Percent Seats Share In Local Body Elections 3
Video_icon

నారా సేవలో పవన్.. జనసేనకు బిగ్ షాక్.. మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల్లో ముష్టి..
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Fans Go Crazy at Uppal Stadium 4
Video_icon

ఇండియా VS వెస్టిండీస్.... ఉప్పల్ కు పోటెత్తిన ఫ్యాన్స్!

YS Jagan At YSRCP Leader Uppada Shiva Reddy Marriage 5
Video_icon

YSRCP నేత ఉప్పాడ శివారెడ్డి వివాహ వేడుకల్లో YS జగన్
Advertisement
 